Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
PHOENIX RISING FC

Rising FC sets attendance record in home opener at new central Phoenix location

Apr 1, 2023, 9:48 PM | Updated: 10:16 pm
(JJ Digos/Phoenix Rising FC)...
(JJ Digos/Phoenix Rising FC)
(JJ Digos/Phoenix Rising FC)
Jake Anderson's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Rising FC set a new attendance record during its home opener on Saturday night, a 2-2 draw vs. San Diego Loyal SC.

A total of 10,437 fans were in the stands at PRFC’s new stadium location in central Phoenix at 38th and Washington streets, surpassing the previous record of 9,236 set at Wild Horse Pass in 2021.

Unfortuantely for the PRFC faithful, Phoenix squandered a 2-0 lead in the second half to drop points for the third consecutive match this season.

Rising forward Manuel Arteaga got both his first goal of the season and the opener at the new stadium location in the 35th minute of the first half.

The Venezuelan then added to his tally with a brace in the 63rd minute of the second half.

But as history has shown between these two sides, no lead is ever safe no matter how late in the match it gets, and San Diego (2W-1D-1L) proved that to be true once again by scoring twice within eight minutes in the 72nd and 80th.

Rising is now 0W-2D-1L this year and is still searching for its first win on the 2023 USL Championship campaign.

UP NEXT

Phoenix Rising hosts USL League One side Greenville Triumph SC in the second round of the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.

The match will mark the return of $1 beer night after its hiatus at PRFC’s previous stadium location at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler.

Rising’s new stadium location is directly on a Valley Metro Light Rail stop and all game tickets allow fans to use the public transportation for free.

Phoenix Rising FC

Arizona Diamondbacks CEO and president Derrick Hall visits the Arizona Sports studios on Tuesday, F...
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports’ 2023 Newsmakers Week recap

The important figures making the biggest decisions in Arizona sports join Bickley & Marotta throughout a one week span each February.
1 month ago
Phoenix Rising FC coach Juan Guerra. (Ashley Orellana Photo)...
Austin Scott

Phoenix Rising FC signs broadcasting deal with Arizona’s Family

The network will include 28 Phoenix Rising FC matches for its 2023 season on channel 44 over the air and channel 116 on Cox Cable.
2 months ago
Phoenix Rising FC. (Ashley Orellana Photo)...
Jake Anderson

Phoenix Rising FC general manager Bobby Dulle promoted to club president

Phoenix Rising FC on Friday announced that it promoted general manager Bobby Dulle to club president, effective immediately.
2 months ago
Associated Press

France beats Morocco, sets up date with Messi, Argentina in World Cup final

Soccer's latest superstar against perhaps the sport's greatest player in the World Cup final just about everyone was hoping for.
4 months ago
Wills Rice

USA bows out in World Cup round of 16 with loss to Netherlands

The USA men’s soccer team is heading home from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in the round of 16.
4 months ago
Jake Anderson

United States advances to World Cup round of 16 after beating Iran

The United States men's national soccer team is heading to the 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 after defeating Iran 1-0 on Tuesday in Qatar.
4 months ago
Rising FC sets attendance record in home opener at new central Phoenix location