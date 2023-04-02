Phoenix Rising FC set a new attendance record during its home opener on Saturday night, a 2-2 draw vs. San Diego Loyal SC.

A total of 10,437 fans were in the stands at PRFC’s new stadium location in central Phoenix at 38th and Washington streets, surpassing the previous record of 9,236 set at Wild Horse Pass in 2021.

Unfortuantely for the PRFC faithful, Phoenix squandered a 2-0 lead in the second half to drop points for the third consecutive match this season.

Rising forward Manuel Arteaga got both his first goal of the season and the opener at the new stadium location in the 35th minute of the first half.

The Venezuelan then added to his tally with a brace in the 63rd minute of the second half.

Make it a brace for Manuel Arteaga on opening night at Phoenix Rising Stadium! 2-0 #PHXvSD | #RisingAsOne pic.twitter.com/BgmNNl4VX6 — Jake Anderson (@jwa1994) April 2, 2023

But as history has shown between these two sides, no lead is ever safe no matter how late in the match it gets, and San Diego (2W-1D-1L) proved that to be true once again by scoring twice within eight minutes in the 72nd and 80th.

Right on cue. We've seen this before between these two. Will we get a winner? 2-2 #PHXvSD | #RisingAsOne pic.twitter.com/BXHByv8tTg — Jake Anderson (@jwa1994) April 2, 2023

Rising is now 0W-2D-1L this year and is still searching for its first win on the 2023 USL Championship campaign.

UP NEXT

Phoenix Rising hosts USL League One side Greenville Triumph SC in the second round of the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.

The match will mark the return of $1 beer night after its hiatus at PRFC’s previous stadium location at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler.

Rising’s new stadium location is directly on a Valley Metro Light Rail stop and all game tickets allow fans to use the public transportation for free.

Follow @jwa1994