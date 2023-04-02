Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
CHARACTER COUNTS

Thunder honor Monty Williams’ late wife with open seat vs. Suns

Apr 2, 2023, 3:21 PM
Head coach Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns watches a play in the first half of the game against ...
Head coach Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns watches a play in the first half of the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on February 26, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Character Counts's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams has been through more in his life than the vast majority of us could imagine.

His late wife Ingrid Williams died in a car crash seven years ago in Oklahoma City at the age of 44 while Williams was an assistant coach with the Thunder.

With Monty Williams’ team in town to face the Thunder, the franchise honored his late wife by leaving the seat she would sit in for games open on Sunday, the date of her birthday.

Williams is often not one to say something in the media that will garner him more attention but he noted he wanted the Thunder to be recognized for the gesture.

“When I found out this morning it really messed me up because it really speaks to how blessed I am to do what I do and work for the people that I work for and know the people that I know and then how much they care,” Monty Williams said pregame Sunday. “(Thunder general manager) Sam (Presti) has been really consistent over the past few years on any day, whether it’s her birthday or the kids or something along those lines.

“For them to do that today, really speaks to this organization and this city.”

character counts

Character Counts is a registered trademark of the Josephson Institute.

Character Counts

Incoming Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia claps during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Foo...
Character Counts

Suns owner Mat Ishbia, fan team up to give away suite tickets

New Suns majority owner Mat Ishbia is finding a new ways to ingratiate himself with the community by teaming up with one fan, Andrew Leezus.
4 days ago
Follow @AZSports...
Character Counts

Michael Rubin helps Devin Booker surprise card-collecting superfan

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin called Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker to surprise a superfan at a card shop. And Booker picked up.
7 days ago
Photo by Phoenix Suns....
Character Counts

Phoenix Suns Charities awards $275,000 in grants to 19 Valley nonprofits

Phoenix Suns Charities recently awarded $275,000 in grants to 19 Arizona nonprofits as part of its latest funding cycle during the 2022-23 NBA season.
8 days ago
Andrew Roe of Notre Dame Prep high school, winner of the Arizona Sports and Parker & Sons $10,000 C...
Zach Larson

Notre Dame’s Andrew Roe named Arizona Sports and Parker & Sons Character Counts winner

Notre Dame's Andrew Roe was diagnosed with a form of juvenile arthritis just two years ago and has turned the obstacle into something more.
9 days ago
(Twitter Photo/@DevNa79)...
Character Counts

Suns fan gifts tickets, surprise to boy struggling with bullying

An outspoken Phoenix Suns fan provided tickets to a young boy who had dealt with bullying at school and his mother.
18 days ago
Arizona Cardinals OL Kelvin Beachum gives back to Champion Schools: South Mountain on Monday, Dec. ...
Tyler Drake

Kelvin Beachum’s charitable reach goes far beyond a national scope

Arizona Cardinals free agent OL Kelvin Beachum isn't limiting his charitable reach to just the United States.
24 days ago
Thunder honor Monty Williams’ late wife with open seat vs. Suns