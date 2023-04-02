Close
GENERAL NEWS

Caitlin Clark’s record-setting run not enough, LSU wins NCAA Tournament

Apr 2, 2023, 3:20 PM | Updated: 3:20 pm
Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers reacts towards Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during the fourth quarter during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 02, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
BY

DALLAS — Kim Mulkey’s LSU Tigers used a record offensive performance to beat Caitlin Clark and Iowa 102-85 in the national championship game on Sunday to win the first basketball title in school history.

The victory made Mulkey the first women’s coach to win national championships at two different schools. She won three at Baylor before leaving for LSU two years ago. The feisty and flamboyantly dressed Mulkey, who wore a sparkly golden tiger striped outfit, now has the third-most titles of all time behind Geno Auriemma’s 11 and Pat Summitt’s eight. Mulkey has never lost in a championship game.

The loss ended one of the greatest individual performances in NCAA Tournament history by Clark, the AP national player of the year. The junior guard finished with 30 points. She scored 40 in the semifinals to knock out unbeaten South Carolina one game after she had the first 40-point triple-double in NCAA history in the Elite Eight.

The dazzling guard, who grew up in Iowa, set the NCAA record for points in a tournament, passing the 177 that Sheryl Swoopes scored in 1993 en route to leading Texas Tech to the title that year. Clark ended her tournament with 191.

The 102 points broke the previous high for a championship game, surpassing the 97 that Texas scored against Southern California in 1986.

Jasmine Carson scored 22 points, Alexis Morris added 21 and Angel Reese had 15 points and 10 rebounds for LSU (34-2).

Trailing by 21 points early in the third quarter, Iowa started hitting from the outside to go on a 15-2 run, hitting four 3-pointers and having a 3-point play to get within 65-57.

The Hawkeyes (31-7) trailed 73-64 with 1:03 left in the third quarter when Clark was called for a technical foul. She swatted the ball away as it was on the floor after a foul call against a teammate. That counted as a personal foul for her, her fourth of the game.

Clark played the entire fourth quarter with four fouls but couldn’t get the Hawkeyes much closer.

After Katari Poole hit a 3-pointer in front of the LSU bench, Mulkey started weeping. A few seconds later after another LSU basket, Reese taunted Clark by putting her hand in front of her face with a “you can’t see me” gesture.

As the final seconds ticked off, Mulkey and Reese hugged, setting off a wild celebration by the Tigers.

The game was tight for the first 15 minutes before Carson got hot from the outside. She made all six of her shots in the second quarter, including four 3-pointers. After one of them, she threw her hands in the air and Mulkey mimicked it on the sidelines.

For good measure, the graduate student guard banked in a shot just before the halftime buzzer to give the Tigers a 59-42 lead at the break. It was the most points ever in the first half of a championship game, breaking the record held by Tennessee since 1998.

“I’ve been working for this my whole life,” Carson said at halftime. “It feels great to finally display it on this stage.”

LSU shot 58% from the field in the opening 20 minutes, including going nine for 12 from behind the arc. The Tigers finished the game shooting 54% from the field, including making 11 of 17 3-pointers.

Clark had 16 points and five assists before picking up her third foul with 3:56 to go in the half, which didn’t go over well with the sellout crowd of more than 19,000 fans that included first lady Jill Biden and Billie Jean King, who sat together in a luxury box above the court.

Before this game, Carson had gone scoreless in five of her seven postseason games in her career. She had 11 points in this NCAA Tournament before Sunday.

It was high-scoring first quarter despite there being a lot of stoppages because of foul calls, which made getting into an offensive flow more difficult. Clark had a huge first quarter, scoring 14 points, but Iowa trailed 27-22.

Carson banked in a 3-pointer before buzzer.

