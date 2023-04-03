Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

UConn favored over San Diego State in NCAA Tournament title game

Apr 3, 2023, 10:37 AM
Connecticut guard Jordan Hawkins shoots over Miami guard Nijel Pack during the second half of a Fin...
Connecticut guard Jordan Hawkins shoots over Miami guard Nijel Pack during the second half of a Final Four college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UConn has rolled through March Madness so far, the one constant in this year’s unpredictable men’s NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies have only San Diego State standing in their way in Monday night’s championship game. Keep in mind the numbers below can change.

WHO’S FAVORED?

UConn is favored by 7 1/2 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. If that line holds true, it would be the first time in this tournament the Huskies beat a team by single digits.

WHAT’S THE OVER/UNDER?

The total is 132 1/2 points, a nod to the Aztecs’ lock-down defense. San Diego State will need to make it a low-scoring game to have a chance.

RELATED STORIES

PROPS

UConn’s Adama Sanogo is FanDuel’s favorite to be selected most outstanding player. He’s the only player listed in minus-money at minus-160, meaning a $160 bet would pay $100. The next closest is the Huskies’ Jordan Hawkins at plus-360. San Diego State’s Matt Bradley is third at plus-550.

LOOKING AHEAD

For those wanting to get a start on the 2024 NCAA Tournament, FanDuel lists UConn as the plus-1,000 favorite followed by Duke at plus-1,300 and Alabama, Arizona and Kentucky are each at plus-1,500.

BRACKETS

In the ESPN Bracket Challenge game, 7,201 brackets forecast this matchup, which equates to .04% of those submitted. Of those brackets, 62.1% picked UConn to win. The Huskies were picked on 2.4% of all brackets to win the championship and San Diego State on .3%.

Expectations were low for San Diego State to even make the Sweet 16, with 68.8% not having the Aztecs advancing that far. UConn was on 1.9% of CBS Sports’ brackets to win it all and San Diego State at .15%.

Arizona State Basketball

Connecticut guard Tristen Newton celebrates after scoring against Miami during the first half of a ...
Associated Press

UConn cruises past Miami in Final Four to make program’s 5th National Championship

UConn got 21 points and 10 rebounds from Adama Sanogo to dispatch Miami 72-59 and move one win from the school’s fifth national title.
2 days ago
San Diego State guard Lamont Butler drives up court against Florida Atlantic during the first half ...
Associated Press

San Diego State hits buzzer-beater to advance past FAU in Final Four

Lamont Butler hit a jump shot at the buzzer to send San Diego State to the National Championship with a 72-71 win over FAU in the Final Four.
2 days ago
Frankie Collins #10 of the Arizona State Sun Devils dunks the ball against Chuck O'Bannon Jr. #5 of...
Arizona Sports

ASU basketball’s Frankie Collins declares for NBA Draft, keeps college eligibility

Arizona State sophomore guard Frankie Collins announced on Friday night that he is entering the 2023 NBA Draft.
2 days ago
Arizona State guard Malachi Davis. (Instagram Photo/@malachiidavis)...
Jake Anderson

Arizona State picks up JUCO guard Malachi Davis in transfer portal

Arizona State men's basketball coach Bobby Hurley got his first domino to fall in the transfer portal on Thursday in JUCO guard Malachi Davis.
4 days ago
Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley, right, and guard Frankie Collins pause near the team bench during...
Jake Anderson

After contract extension, ASU’s Bobby Hurley wasting no time building toward future

ASU men's basketball coach Bobby Hurley has had very little time to celebrate his two-year contract extension through the 2025-26 season.
5 days ago
Arizona State's Austin Nunez (2) pushes away from UCLA's Jaylen Clark (0) during the second half of...
Arizona Sports

ASU freshman Austin Nunez entering transfer portal

Arizona State guard Austin Nunez will enter the transfer portal after playing a reserve role as a freshman for the Sun Devils.
6 days ago
UConn favored over San Diego State in NCAA Tournament title game