Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
CARDINALS CORNER

DeAndre Hopkins a player former Cardinal Kurt Warner would keep around

Apr 3, 2023, 2:00 PM
Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadiu...
Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Patriots defeated the Cardinals 27-13. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Tyler Drake's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

The words “DeAndre Hopkins” and “trade” have become entwined with one another as the offseason presses on.

With the Arizona Cardinals looking to recoup whatever they can amid a rebuild under new general manager Monti Ossenfort, the wide receiver remains one of the big names expected to be on the move.

Any potential deal would bring back a future asset for the Cardinals — along with much-needed cap relief — but if Hall of Famer Kurt Warner had a say, he’d keep Hopkins around.

“He’s such a difference maker and he’s one of the best players in the National Football League. To me if I’m there, we need to keep this guy,” Warner told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Monday. “This is one of the best players in the league, we got him in house. We need to keep this guy and I know there’s a lot of speculation that they’re going to trade him.

RELATED STORIES

“It’s moves like that that to me — and I know there’s a bigger picture, I know organizations have to look sometimes long term and four or five years out, but what I know is players don’t. Players look at the right now and they want to know they’re in a position to compete right now and they can go out there and win, because tomorrow is not guaranteed in this league. I think some of those moves are going to be interesting.”

Warner and Arizona fans have seen firsthand what Hopkins can bring to the table, racking up 221 catches for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns across 35 games played.

The only real knock on Hopkins the past two seasons has been his availability.

After playing in all but two games since 2020, Hopkins has missed 15 games the past two seasons combined due to a PED suspension (six games) and injury (nine).

But when he’s available, he bolsters a roster that Warner believes is in a better place than many think at the moment.

What it looks like down the road? That’s anyone’s guess.

“Where they’re at right now, you can look at their roster, especially offensively and say they’re not in terrible shape right now assuming Kyler can come back healthy and Kyler can continue to make growth if they keep all these pieces in place,” Warner said.

“Very young on defense — I think they’re going to have to add some pieces in the draft defensively — but still very young on that side with some good pieces to build around like Budda (Baker). I don’t think it’s as bad as some people are saying right now, but with a couple of moves and guys having to come off of injuries and how they come back, it could look very different when we’re talking about it when we’re kicking off game No. 1 next year.”

Cardinals Corner

General manager Monti Ossenfort of the Arizona Cardinals speaks to the media during the NFL Combine...
Tyler Drake

2023 NFL Mock Draft Tracker: What will the Cardinals do with 3rd pick?

A look at the players being mocked to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
14 hours ago
General manager Chris Ballard of the Indianapolis Colts speaks to the media during the NFL Combine ...
Tyler Drake

Realistic trade partners for the Cardinals’ No. 3 draft pick

The Arizona Cardinals could have more than one option when it comes to trading down out of the third overall pick.
14 hours ago
Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon speaks with reporters during the annual league meeting...
Tyler Drake

‘Games aren’t won in free agency’: Gannon pushes back on perception of Cards’ moves

The Cardinals' offseason haul of free agents hasn't received much fanfare from many who follow the team or those on the outside looking in.
4 days ago
Colt McCoy #12 of the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals warm up prior ...
Tyler Drake

Cardinals ‘feel really good’ at QB as Kyler Murray preps for next phase of rehab

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is making steady progress in his rehabilitation from a torn ACL suffered last season.
6 days ago
Arizona Cardinals star backer Isaiah Simmons (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)...
Tyler Drake

Isaiah Simmons remains positionless in Cardinals’ new-look defense

The Cardinals have a decision to make when it comes down to Isaiah Simmons. And no, it's not centered around the fifth-year option.
7 days ago
DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals is called for a personal foul penalty against Eric Sto...
Tyler Drake

Jonathan Gannon operating under premise DeAndre Hopkins will be a Card

While the trade chatter surrounding wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins continues, he's a Cardinal until he isn't in HC Jonathan Gannon's eyes.
6 days ago
DeAndre Hopkins a player former Cardinal Kurt Warner would keep around