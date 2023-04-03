Sun Devils guard Jamiya Neal has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal and is returning to Arizona State, he announced Monday on Twitter.

“First off, I would like to thank ASU and coach (Bobby Hurley) for believing in me out of high school,” he posted. “Additionally, I would like to thank the college coaches and programs that have reached out to me the past few weeks.

“It has given me time to evaluate where I want to be. With that being said, let’s run it back, Tempe.”

Neal entered the transfer portal on March 23, a day before guard DJ Horne announced his intentions to test the portal waters. Guard Austin Nunez and little-used center Enoch Boayke also entered the portal this offseason.

The 6-foot-6 Neal took on a larger role as the year went on this past season, playing as a backup point guard in spurts to average 4.9 points and 1.5 assists per game.

The sophomore flashed his self-creation, athleticism and lead guard duties in games at the Pac-12 Tournament and in the First Four.

Neal scored a career-high 16 points to go with three steals and two assists against Nevada.

He’ll return to a backcourt that includes Devan Cambridge and JUCO guard Malachi Davis, who joins ASU through the transfer portal.

With Neal in the fold this past season, Arizona State went 23-13, advancing through the First Four of the NCAA Tournament before losing in a nailbiter against TCU in the first round.

