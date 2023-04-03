ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL
Jamiya Neal withdrawing from transfer portal, returning to ASU
Sun Devils guard Jamiya Neal has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal and is returning to Arizona State, he announced Monday on Twitter.
“First off, I would like to thank ASU and coach (Bobby Hurley) for believing in me out of high school,” he posted. “Additionally, I would like to thank the college coaches and programs that have reached out to me the past few weeks.
“It has given me time to evaluate where I want to be. With that being said, let’s run it back, Tempe.”
IM BACK🔱😈 #ForksUp pic.twitter.com/0LjjzA6Q06
— Jamiya Neal (@jamiyaneal_) April 3, 2023
Neal entered the transfer portal on March 23, a day before guard DJ Horne announced his intentions to test the portal waters. Guard Austin Nunez and little-used center Enoch Boayke also entered the portal this offseason.
The 6-foot-6 Neal took on a larger role as the year went on this past season, playing as a backup point guard in spurts to average 4.9 points and 1.5 assists per game.
The sophomore flashed his self-creation, athleticism and lead guard duties in games at the Pac-12 Tournament and in the First Four.
Neal scored a career-high 16 points to go with three steals and two assists against Nevada.
He’ll return to a backcourt that includes Devan Cambridge and JUCO guard Malachi Davis, who joins ASU through the transfer portal.
With Neal in the fold this past season, Arizona State went 23-13, advancing through the First Four of the NCAA Tournament before losing in a nailbiter against TCU in the first round.