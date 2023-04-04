Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs’ Ryne Nelson settles in after bumpy 2 innings in 1st start of season vs. Padres

Apr 3, 2023, 8:23 PM | Updated: 8:32 pm
Ryne Nelson #19 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws out Ha-Seong Kim #7 of the San Diego Padres after his short hit to the mound during the fourth inning of a game at PETCO Park on April 03, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Jake Anderson
Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Ryne Nelson settled in after a rough two innings in his first start of the season against the Padres in San Diego on Monday night.

The 25-year-old, who beat out friend and minor league roommate Drey Jameson for the fifth and final spot in the starting rotation — allowed three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three over 97 pitches (59 strikes).

However, the Padres really made Nelson work in their at-bats in the first two innings, forcing the righty to throw 32 pitches in the first inning and 26 in the second, with his fastball topping out at 96.2 mph.

It was the big-name bats for the Padres who did the damage against Nelson, as Juan Soto hit his first home run of the year in the bottom of the first inning to make it 2-0 San Diego.

And after the D-backs tied it up in the top half of the second, the Padres got another run on the board on a rather unlucky play from an Arizona perspective.

With two outs and runners on first and second, San Diego third baseman Manny Machado hit a cue ball off the end of the bat that rolled down the first base line and caromed off the bag and into right field for an RBI base hit.

But a nine-pitch third frame and a 14-pitch, one-two-three fourth inning provided Nelson the opportunity to complete five full innings of work and take a little bit of pressure off the bullpen before manager Torey Lovullo replaced him with right-handed reliever Cole Sulser.

FINAL FOUR FUN

The Padres had a little fun with D-backs shortstop Nick Ahmed when he was at the plate, displaying on the scoreboard during his at-bat that he made 482 outs and was caught stealing 17 times during his time as a Connecticut Husky (2009-11).

San Diego State was playing UConn in the men’s basketball NCAA Tournament title game simultaneously, and Ahmed responded with an RBI single in his first plate appearance of the ballgame.

The D-backs trail the Padres 3-2 after six innings of play.

Catch all the action on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

