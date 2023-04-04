The Arizona Cardinals are meeting with Texas linebacker and NFL Draft prospect DeMarvion Overshown for a top-30 visit, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport adds that Overshown, who is being projected as a Day 2 selection in the upcoming draft, visited the Dallas Cowboys on Monday and is expected to meet with the Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans, Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos.

All 32 teams are allowed to host up to 30 prospects ahead of the NFL Draft, which takes place later this month.

Overshown, 22, is coming off his fifth season at Texas where he recorded four sacks, 96 tackles, 10 of which were for losses, and five passes defensed across 12 games played in 2022. It marked his third year at linebacker after playing primarily at safety from 2018-19.

The 6-foot-3, 229-pounder did the majority of his work at inside linebacker (469 snaps) last season but also worked on the outside (123) and in the slot (117).

He only helped his draft stock at the 2023 NFL Draft Combine behind a 4.56-second 40-yard dash and 10-foot-4 broad jump. He also posted a 36.5-inch vertical at Texas’s pro day this past March.

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein writes:

His tape shows much improved key reading and play recognition, which could prove critical in allowing him to play at a consistently faster pace to the football. Overshown could struggle to hold up to downhill running attacks, but his instincts and blitz talent create a potential opportunity for him as a nickel/dime linebacker.

Overshown would likely slot in as an inside linebacker within Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis’ scheme, though has the ability to move around the formation.

Arizona hasn’t been shy from adding linebackers to the mix this offseason, signing Kyzir White, Krys Barnes and Josh Woods, all of whom saw the majority of their defensive snaps last season on the inside.

White is the likely candidate to start alongside Zaven Collins in the middle of a defense that also includes a positionless Isaiah Simmons, who has yet to see a decision made on his fifth-year option and fits a similar mold as Overshown.

Simmons is coming off a 99-tackle, four-sack effort in which he started 13 of 17 games in 2022.

