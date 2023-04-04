Close
CARDINALS CORNER

Panthers sign former Cardinals LB, special teamer Kamu Grugier-Hill

Apr 4, 2023, 11:00 AM
Arizona Cardinals ILB Kamu Grugier-Hill during practice on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Tempe. (Tyler...
Arizona Cardinals ILB Kamu Grugier-Hill during practice on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)
(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)
Tyler Drake's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

The Carolina Panthers signed former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, the team announced Tuesday.

The terms of the deal are not known.

Grugier-Hill was a late addition to the Cardinals roster last year, appearing in nine games with Arizona after asking for his release from the Houston Texans six games into the regular season.

He recorded 48 tackles in 15 games played in 2022, eight coming as a member of the Cardinals. He also reeled in one pass for four yards with Arizona.

Despite racking up 108 tackles, an interception, three passes defensed, two forced fumbles and five QB hits across 14 starts with the Texans in 2021, the linebacker was used primarily on special teams in Arizona.

He saw 163 special teams snaps (63% of available reps) compared to just 56 on defense (10%).

This offseason, he was one of the many Cardinals players to attend new head coach Jonathan Gannon’s introductory press conference.

His time in the desert appeared on the short side, though, especially following the free-agent additions of linebackers Josh Woods, Krys Barnes and Kyzir White.

Before his time with the Cardinals and Texans, Grugier-Hill played for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2018-19 and the Miami Dolphins in 2020.

