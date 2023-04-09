The Arizona Cardinals have surely fielded trade calls from other teams interested in the 2023 NFL Draft’s third overall pick.

And until that pick is traded or selected on draft night, they’ll continue to do so.

I already outlined the realistic trade partners for the Cardinals’ No. 3 pick. Now, it’s time to see just what kind of package the coveted draft pick could bring new general manager Monti Ossenfort.

Heading back to the Pro Football Focus mock draft simulator, I made deals with the five teams that have been linked to Arizona’s No. 3 pick — or make the most sense to move up — before using each of the 2023 first-round picks received back in the trades.

Chapter 1: The Pick Swap

Cardinals receive:

– No. 4

– No. 79

– 2024 second-rounder

Indianapolis Colts receive:

– No. 3

The trade I think many expect to happen: the Colts make sure they get one of the four top quarterbacks in Kentucky’s Will Levis.

The price to move up one spot is steep, with Indianapolis handing over Nos. 4 and 79 in addition to a 2024 second-rounder.

The Cardinals on the other hand still land the projected No. 1 prospect in the draft and Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson Jr., while also bringing home valuable draft capital for the rebuild.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound linebacker is coming off a senior season where he racked up 10 sacks and 17 tackles for loss to go along with one interception returned for a touchdown and a pass defensed.

He would provide an instant jolt in the team’s pass-rushing department that includes second-year pros Myjai Sanders and Cameron Thomas.

Notable prospects still on the board: Georgia DL Jalen Carter, Texas Tech edge Tyree Wilson, Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez.

Feedback: PFF graded out both the trade and first-round pick with an A+.

Chapter 2: Dealing with the Enemy

Cardinals receive:

– No. 5

– No. 194

– 2024 first-rounder

Seattle Seahawks receive:

– No. 3

Say it ain’t so. The Cardinals and the Seahawks agreed on something.

With Alabama QB Bryce Young and Levis off the board, Seattle gave up Nos. 5 and 195 on top of a valuable 2024 first-rounder.

But instead of taking either Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson or Ohio State signal caller C.J. Stroud, the Seahawks opted to add the generational talent of Anderson into the divisional mix.

As for the Cardinals, the No. 5 pick they got back in the deal was used on Texas Tech edge Tyree Wilson.

While Wilson has yet to work out for teams this offseason as he heals up from a fractured foot, the 6-foot-6, 275-pound edge’s resume speaks for itself after amassing back-to-back seasons with seven sacks and at least 13.5 tackles for loss.

The who-got-the-better-end-of-the-deal debate would be ongoing for the foreseeable future if a divisional move of this magnitude goes down.

Notable prospects still on the board: Carter, Gonzalez, Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski

Feedback: PFF graded out the trade with an A- and the first-round pick with an A.

Chapter 3: What Happens In Vegas

Cardinals receive:

– No. 7

– No. 70

– 2024 first-rounder

Las Vegas Raiders receive:

– No. 3

Jimmy Garoppolo’s got some competition in Sin City!

It was a run of quarterbacks the Raiders couldn’t miss out on, sending pick Nos. 7, 70 and their 2024 first-rounder in exchange for the third overall pick, which they used on Levis.

With Richardson, Anderson and Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter the next three off the board, it was time to improve Arizona’s secondary in the form of Gonzalez with the seventh overall pick.

The versatile Gonzalez can be moved around the formation and would instantly boost Arizona’s CBs room that features Marco Wilson, Antonio Hamilton and Christian Matthew.

The CB out of Oregon is coming off a four-interception and 50-tackle 2022. He also broke up seven passes.

Notable prospects still on the board: Wilson, Skoronski, TCU’s Quentin Johnston.

Feedback: PFF graded out the trade and first-round pick with a pair of A-minuses.

Chapter 4: The Great Haul

Cardinals receive:

– No. 8

– No. 75

– No. 110

– 2024 first-rounder

Atlanta Falcons receive:

– No. 3

Man, Levis is a man in demand.

With Young and Stroud off the board, Atlanta leaps up past the Colts to nab Levis.

The price? Just a pair of first-rounders, a third- and a fourth-round pick.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, turn that No. 8 pick into Northwestern offensive lineman Skoronski.

Having played exclusively at left tackle throughout his three-year college career, Skoronski has the ability to move across the line and would provide added depth to a group that was riddled with injury last season.

Notable prospects still on the board: Wilson, Gonzalez, Johnston.

Feedback: PFF graded out the trade with a an A- and the first-round pick with a B.

Chapter 5: A Wealthy Return

Cardinals receive:

– No. 11

– No. 41

– 2024 first-rounder

Tennessee Titans receive:

– No. 3

It may not be the same quantity of picks that we saw with the Falcons, but the quality cannot be denied.

While the Titans could use a young quarterback to build around, Tennessee decided to add Anderson to the fold at No. 3 in exchange for Nos. 11 and 41, in addition to a 2024 first-rounder.

As for the 11th overall pick, the Cardinals turn to a familiar face of the exercise in Gonzalez.

Notable prospects still on the board: Iowa’s Lukas Van Ness, Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr., Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr.

Feedback: PFF graded out the trade with an A- and the first-round pick with an A.

