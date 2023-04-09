Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Mocking potential trade scenarios for Cardinals’ No. 3 draft pick

Apr 9, 2023, 7:10 AM

Arizona Cardinals Gm Monti Ossenfort (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)...

Arizona Cardinals Gm Monti Ossenfort (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals have surely fielded trade calls from other teams interested in the 2023 NFL Draft’s third overall pick.

And until that pick is traded or selected on draft night, they’ll continue to do so.

I already outlined the realistic trade partners for the Cardinals’ No. 3 pick. Now, it’s time to see just what kind of package the coveted draft pick could bring new general manager Monti Ossenfort.

Heading back to the Pro Football Focus mock draft simulator, I made deals with the five teams that have been linked to Arizona’s No. 3 pick — or make the most sense to move up — before using each of the 2023 first-round picks received back in the trades.

Chapter 1: The Pick Swap

Cardinals receive:

– No. 4
– No. 79
– 2024 second-rounder

Indianapolis Colts receive:

– No. 3

RELATED STORIES

The trade I think many expect to happen: the Colts make sure they get one of the four top quarterbacks in Kentucky’s Will Levis.

The price to move up one spot is steep, with Indianapolis handing over Nos. 4 and 79 in addition to a 2024 second-rounder.

The Cardinals on the other hand still land the projected No. 1 prospect in the draft and Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson Jr., while also bringing home valuable draft capital for the rebuild.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound linebacker is coming off a senior season where he racked up 10 sacks and 17 tackles for loss to go along with one interception returned for a touchdown and a pass defensed.

He would provide an instant jolt in the team’s pass-rushing department that includes second-year pros Myjai Sanders and Cameron Thomas.

Notable prospects still on the board: Georgia DL Jalen Carter, Texas Tech edge Tyree Wilson, Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez.

Feedback: PFF graded out both the trade and first-round pick with an A+.

Chapter 2: Dealing with the Enemy

Cardinals receive:

– No. 5
– No. 194
– 2024 first-rounder

Seattle Seahawks receive:

– No. 3

Say it ain’t so. The Cardinals and the Seahawks agreed on something.

With Alabama QB Bryce Young and Levis off the board, Seattle gave up Nos. 5 and 195 on top of a valuable 2024 first-rounder.

But instead of taking either Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson or Ohio State signal caller C.J. Stroud, the Seahawks opted to add the generational talent of Anderson into the divisional mix.

As for the Cardinals, the No. 5 pick they got back in the deal was used on Texas Tech edge Tyree Wilson.

While Wilson has yet to work out for teams this offseason as he heals up from a fractured foot, the 6-foot-6, 275-pound edge’s resume speaks for itself after amassing back-to-back seasons with seven sacks and at least 13.5 tackles for loss.

The who-got-the-better-end-of-the-deal debate would be ongoing for the foreseeable future if a divisional move of this magnitude goes down.

Notable prospects still on the board: Carter, Gonzalez, Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski

Feedback: PFF graded out the trade with an A- and the first-round pick with an A.

Chapter 3: What Happens In Vegas

Cardinals receive:

– No. 7
– No. 70
– 2024 first-rounder

Las Vegas Raiders receive:

– No. 3

Jimmy Garoppolo’s got some competition in Sin City!

It was a run of quarterbacks the Raiders couldn’t miss out on, sending pick Nos. 7, 70 and their 2024 first-rounder in exchange for the third overall pick, which they used on Levis.

With Richardson, Anderson and Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter the next three off the board, it was time to improve Arizona’s secondary in the form of Gonzalez with the seventh overall pick.

The versatile Gonzalez can be moved around the formation and would instantly boost Arizona’s CBs room that features Marco Wilson, Antonio Hamilton and Christian Matthew.

The CB out of Oregon is coming off a four-interception and 50-tackle 2022. He also broke up seven passes.

Notable prospects still on the board: Wilson, Skoronski, TCU’s Quentin Johnston.

Feedback: PFF graded out the trade and first-round pick with a pair of A-minuses.

Chapter 4: The Great Haul

Cardinals receive:

– No. 8
– No. 75
– No. 110
– 2024 first-rounder

Atlanta Falcons receive:

– No. 3

Man, Levis is a man in demand.

With Young and Stroud off the board, Atlanta leaps up past the Colts to nab Levis.

The price? Just a pair of first-rounders, a third- and a fourth-round pick.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, turn that No. 8 pick into Northwestern offensive lineman Skoronski.

Having played exclusively at left tackle throughout his three-year college career, Skoronski has the ability to move across the line and would provide added depth to a group that was riddled with injury last season.

Notable prospects still on the board: Wilson, Gonzalez, Johnston.

Feedback: PFF graded out the trade with a an A- and the first-round pick with a B.

Chapter 5: A Wealthy Return

Cardinals receive:

– No. 11
– No. 41
– 2024 first-rounder

Tennessee Titans receive:

– No. 3

It may not be the same quantity of picks that we saw with the Falcons, but the quality cannot be denied.

While the Titans could use a young quarterback to build around, Tennessee decided to add Anderson to the fold at No. 3 in exchange for Nos. 11 and 41, in addition to a 2024 first-rounder.

As for the 11th overall pick, the Cardinals turn to a familiar face of the exercise in Gonzalez.

Notable prospects still on the board: Iowa’s Lukas Van Ness, Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr., Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr.

Feedback: PFF graded out the trade with an A- and the first-round pick with an A.

Cardinals Corner

General manager Monti Ossenfort of the Arizona Cardinals speaks to the media during the NFL Combine...

Tyler Drake

2023 NFL Mock Draft Tracker: What will the Cardinals do with 3rd pick?

A look at the players being mocked to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

2 days ago

Zach Pascal #3 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after catching a touchdown in the third quarter of...

Tyler Drake

Zach Pascal the 1st Arizona Cardinals player to pick No. 0

Some of the newest Arizona Cardinals have decided on which numbers they'll be donning when they take the field later this year.

2 days ago

Broderick Jones #59 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after a touchdown in the second quarter agai...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals likely holding top-30 visit with Georgia OL Broderick Jones, per report

NFL Draft prospect and Georgia OL Broderick Jones is likely to have a top-30 visit with the Arizona Cardinals, per report.

4 days ago

Elijah Wilkinson #68 of the Atlanta Falcons walks off the field after the game against the Cincinna...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals sign former Atlanta Falcons OL Elijah Wilkinson

The Arizona Cardinals have signed former Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson, according to the NFL's transaction wire.

5 days ago

Arizona Cardinals ILB Kamu Grugier-Hill during practice on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Tempe. (Tyler...

Tyler Drake

Panthers sign former Cardinals LB, special teamer Kamu Grugier-Hill

The Carolina Panthers have signed former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, the team announced Tuesday.

5 days ago

DeMarvion Overshown #0 of the Texas Longhorns celebrates after a tackle in the third quarter agains...

Tyler Drake

Report: Cardinals holding top-30 visit with Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown

The Arizona Cardinals are meeting with Texas linebacker and NFL Draft prospect DeMarvion Overshown, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

5 days ago

Mocking potential trade scenarios for Cardinals’ No. 3 draft pick