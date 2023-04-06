Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Nuggets listing all 5 starters as out vs. Suns

Apr 6, 2023, 3:34 PM | Updated: 6:07 pm

Jamal Murray (27) of the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic (15) work the Milwaukee Bucks during the t...

Jamal Murray (27) of the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic (15) work the Milwaukee Bucks during the third quarter at Ball Arena in Denver on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The Denver Nuggets have listed Nikola Jokic (right calf tightness) and Jamal Murray (right thumb sprain) as out for Thursday’s matchup with the Phoenix Suns.

Aaron Gordon (right shoulder inflammation), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (illness), Michael Porter Jr. (heel) and Zeke Nnaji (knee sprain) are all also out for Thursday’s tilt.

Phoenix listed forward T.J. Warren as out with an illness.

The contest comes six days after Denver had four starters out, including Jokic and Murray, in a loss to the Suns. Jokic was for the same injury while Murray was out for knee injury management.

RELATED STORIES

Jokic played 24 minutes in Denver’s loss in Houston against the Rockets on Tuesday while Murray only got nine minutes and left the game due to that thumb sprain. He previously made his return on Sunday for a win versus the Golden State Warriors.

In addition, Nuggets backup center Zeke Nnaji is questionable because of a right knee sprain.

Denver needs either one more win or a Memphis Grizzlies loss to clinch the best record in the Western Conference and the No. 1 seed. Phoenix, meanwhile, has clinched the fourth seed with three games remaining.

The Suns play the next day on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers, opening up the possibility of Phoenix resting key players on the second game of a back-to-back.

Pregame coverage on Thursday begins at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN 620 AM,  98.7 HD-2, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns' Bismack Biyombo (18) blocks a shot by Indiana Pacers' Buddy Field (24) during the fir...

Austin Scott

Suns’ Bismack Biyombo embraces being solid bench option for playoffs

Bismack Biyombo has 24 blocks in his last nine games, and is solidifying himself as a good option for the Suns come playoff time.

18 hours ago

General manager, James Jones of the Phoenix Suns before Game One of the Western Conference Second R...

Austin Scott

James Jones: Suns working to find right rotations as playoffs near

James Jones told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Wednesday that now is the time to experiment with rotations as the playoffs lie ahead.

18 hours ago

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives the ball against Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix...

Arizona Sports

KD vs. Warriors? Juiciest Suns playoff matchups ranked by The Ringer

The Suns clinched the No. 4 seed of the West, but there is a lot to sort out when it comes to their opponent. 

18 hours ago

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers directs a play in front of LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles L...

Associated Press

Clippers drop Lakers, strengthening odds of playoff series vs. Suns

The Clippers have a 57.3% chance of finishing at No. 5, where they would face the No. 4 Suns, according to Basketball Reference.

18 hours ago

Alek Thomas #5 of the Arizona Diamondbacks comes out of the batter's box in front of Will Smith #16...

Arizona Sports

How to watch D-backs in home opener, Suns on Thursday

Here's how to find the TV stations and radio channels that will carry the Dodgers-Diamondbacks and the Nuggets-Suns games on Thursday.

18 hours ago

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on ...

Kellan Olson

Where Kevin Durant has been scoring for Suns, what can improve

Kevin Durant's been great in the start of his Phoenix Suns career and there are a few trends inside his success.

2 days ago

Nuggets listing all 5 starters as out vs. Suns