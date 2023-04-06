Arizona State Sun Devils big man Warren Washington announced Thursday on Instagram he is declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining his final year of eligibility in college.

“Sun Devil Nation, I’ve been chasing this basketball dream ever since I can remember. My collegiate career has taken me to several places and I’m grateful to all college staffs that have put time and energy into developing me as a player and a person,” Washington said.

“Specifically, I’d like to thank coach Hurley for giving me the opportunity to come back to the Pac-12 and prove I can play at the highest level. I’d also like to give a special thanks to my family and friends for their support. With that being said, the NBA has always been my ultimate goal and I have decided I will be entering my name in the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility.”

Washington started with Oregon State in his freshman season before transferring to Nevada. The 7-footer redshirted in his second year before playing two seasons with the Wolf Pack and finding his way to Tempe under Bobby Hurley for his fifth year in college.

Due to a redshirt and COVID-19 rules, he has one more year of eligibility.

The big man averaged 9.2 points per game (56.3%), 6.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and swatted 1.8 balls per game. He played in a career-high 34 games and was readily available for the Sun Devils.

Washington was also a major reason the Sun Devils saw an upward swing in their defensive performance from last year.