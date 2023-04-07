Close
ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Devan Cambridge entering transfer portal after previously committing to ASU return

Apr 6, 2023, 5:55 PM | Updated: 6:32 pm

Devan Cambridge #35 of the Arizona State Sun Devils shoots the ball against Nick Davidson #11 of th...

Devan Cambridge #35 of the Arizona State Sun Devils shoots the ball against Nick Davidson #11 of the Nevada Wolf Pack during the first half in the First Four game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at University of Dayton Arena on March 15, 2023 in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona State forward Devan Cambridge announced on Instagram Thursday that he will enter the transfer portal after one season in Tempe.

Cambridge posted a message less than two weeks ago stating he would return to ASU for his final year of eligibility after the Sun Devils reached the NCAA Tournament.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Devan Cambridge (@bounceman35)

“This group was special and have made my time at ASU a truly memorable experience,” Cambridge wrote. “Thank you again for the unforgettable moments at ASU, and I look forward to our paths crossing again in the future.

“With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal and will be weighing my options to find a new home.”

Cambridge will seek his third college team after playing three years at Auburn. He joined forces with his brother, Desmond Cambridge Jr., in Tempe for the final season of Cambridge Jr.’s college eligibility.

The forward posted, “Let’s run it back, got some unfinished business,” on Instagram with a photo of him and head coach Bobby Hurley hugging on March 24, but the post has been deleted.

Cambridge averaged 9.7 points per game on 49.4% shooting with 5.3 rebounds.

He was ASU’s high-flyer this past season, throwing down monster dunks regularly like this reverse against TCU in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament:

All five of ASU’s starters either entered the portal, declared for the NBA Draft or ran out of eligibility.

DJ Horne is in the portal. Frankie Collins and Warren Washington entered the draft but can return if they withdraw before the May 31 deadline.

ASU will get reserve guard Jamiya Neal back after he withdrew from the portal.

