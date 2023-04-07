Some of the newest Arizona Cardinals have decided on which numbers they’ll be donning when they take the field later this year.

Leading the notable number changes is recently signed wide receiver Zach Pascal, who is set to become the first Cardinals player to rock the No. 0 after the NFL approved the use of the digit this offseason.

The former Philadelphia Eagle sported No. 3 last season after wearing No. 14 as a member of the Indianapolis Colts.

His teammate in Philadelphia and now in Arizona, Kyzir White, is also switching it up in the numbers department, moving on from No. 43 to No. 7.

White figures to be an important piece to coordinator Nick Rallis’s defense and will likely slide in alongside starting MIKE backer Zaven Collins in the middle of the formation.

The linebacker is a trusted piece for both Rallis and new head coach Jonathan Gannon, who coached White during his time as Philadelphia’s DC.

A look at the other jersey number updates for the new batch of Cardinals:

– WR Zach Pascal: 0 (was No. 3 in 2022)

– LB Kyzir White: 7 (was No. 43)

– CB Rashad Fenton: 24 (was Nos. 21 and 27)

– LB Josh Woods: 51

– LB Krys Barnes: 56 (was No. 51)

– DL Elijah Wilkinson: 65 (was No. 68)

– OL Dennis Daley: 71

– OL Hjalte Froholdt: 72

– OL Hayden Howerton: 75 (was No. 67)

– DL L.J. Collier: 91

– DL Kevin Strong: 92 (was No. 97)

– DL Carlos Watkins: 94 (was No. 91)

