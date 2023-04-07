Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly needed two punch outs on Thursday to reach a milestone only nine others in team history have accomplished.

Kelly led Arizona’s home opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers off with a strikeout against Mookie Betts to give him 499 in his career, and the veteran crossed the 500 mark in the fourth inning against a former teammate.

The 34-year-old struck out David Peralta swinging on a changeup below the zone on the seventh pitch of the at-bat.

The 500th strikeout of Merrill Kelly’s career comes against a familiar face. pic.twitter.com/e6d8bvjChE — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 7, 2023

Kelly wrapped up his outing with four strikeouts, reaching 502 in his career and tying for No. 9 on the franchise’s leaderboard with Zach Godley. He has a way to go before cracking the top eight, as Dan Haren is next in line at 570.

The righty exited after allowing four earned runs in 5.2 frames with 96 pitches — up from 74 in his season debut on Friday.

Manager Torey Lovullo said pregame that Kelly’s pitch count could get up to 95-100 pitches depending on how the game played out.

The D-backs trailed 4-0 as he departed, and Arizona fell 5-2.

Kelly is in his fifth season in the majors after pitching in Korea for four years.

Last year was a breakout campaign, as he eclipsed 200 innings for the first time in the bigs. He produced a 3.37 ERA and a career-high 177 strikeouts.

He tossed 3.2 scoreless frames in his season debut, also against the Dodgers, in a 2-1 win.

Kelly fell to 0-10 against the Dodgers and has a 5.70 ERA against them.

Follow @alexjweiner