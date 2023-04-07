Close
Coyotes fall to Kraken to extend losing streak, Keller adds to point total

Apr 6, 2023, 10:51 PM | Updated: 10:51 pm

Philipp Grubauer #31 of the Seattle Kraken makes a save against the Arizona Coyotes during the seco...

Philipp Grubauer #31 of the Seattle Kraken makes a save against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena on April 06, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken clinched the first playoff berth in franchise history and set an NHL record for victories in an expansion team’s second season by beating the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 on Thursday night.

Jared McCann, Jordan Eberle, Matty Beniers and Vince Dunn scored for the Kraken, who earned their 44th win — the most by a second-year NHL team since the Original Six era, which ended in 1968. It’s a big turnaround for Seattle, which was 27-49-6 in its first season and finished last in the Pacific Division.

Phillip Grubauer had 27 saves for Seattle, which won its third straight game.

Barrett Hayton and Laurent Dauphin scored for Arizona, which has dropped nine in a row. Karel Vejmelka stopped 29 shots, and Clayton Keller added his 83rd assist of the year.

McCann, who also had two assists, scored his team-high 38th goal at 19:36 of the first period to put the Kraken ahead.

Dunn followed that up with a goal 28 seconds into the second period. Eberle sneaked one past Vejmelka at 5:52 to make it 3-0.

Hayton scored Arizona’s first goal at the 12-minute mark of the second.

Beniers made it 4-1 at 16:09 of the third period with his 23rd goal of the season. Eberle had the second of his two assists on the goal.

Seattle’s win was its second home victory over the Coyotes in four days. The Kraken also defeated Arizona 8-1 on Monday.

The Kraken and Coyotes will play again Monday in Arizona — their third meeting in the span of a week.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Host Anaheim on Saturday.

