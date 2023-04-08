Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Shazam! Phoenix Suns to honor Al McCoy during regular season finale vs. Clippers

Apr 8, 2023, 11:00 AM | Updated: 1:27 pm

PHOENIX, AZ - JANUARY 17: Phoenix Suns radio broadcast announcer Al McCoy during the NBA game agai...

PHOENIX, AZ - JANUARY 17: Phoenix Suns radio broadcast announcer Al McCoy during the NBA game against the Dallas Mavericks at US Airways Center on January 17, 2014 in Phoenix, Arizona.(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


After more than 50 great years of lending his voice to Phoenix Suns fans, broadcaster Al McCoy is set to make his final call later this year.

But before he does, the legendary broadcaster is getting a proper sendoff.

At halftime of the team’s regular season finale against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, the Suns are honoring McCoy for all his contributions over the years.

“The Voice of the Suns” is in his 51st season calling Phoenix games after his career with the team began in 1972. It’s the longest run for a team broadcaster in NBA history.

RELATED STORIES

McCoy is currently the longest tenured play-by-play voice in the NBA with honors that include the Curt Gowdy Media Award (2007), the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame (2009), the Iowa Hall of Pride (2015) and the Suns’ Ring of Honor (2017).

He also coined a couple of unforgettable catchphrases such as “Shazam,” “Ohh brother,” Zing go the Strings” and “Heartbreak Hotel” during his illustrious career.

McCoy will celebrate his 90th birthday on April 26.

McCoy began calling road games remotely in the 2020-21 season, prior to his last year traveling with the team. Fellow broadcaster Jon Bloom began taking over the road schedule last season and has filled in for McCoy over a handful of games this year.

Phoenix Suns

A young fan meets Devin Booker at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (Photo by suns and phxoffcourt I...

Arizona Sports

Devin Booker presents young card-collecting fan with jersey before game at Lakers

Suns guard Devin Booker greeted a young fan of his before Friday night's game at the Los Angeles Lakers and presented her with a game-worn jersey that he signed as part of their get together.

17 hours ago

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban cheers during the first half of the tema's NBA basketball game ag...

Arizona Sports

NBA reportedly investigating Mavericks for ‘roster decisions and game conduct’ after loss to Bulls

The NBA is reportedly investigating the Dallas Mavericks after they lost to the Chicago Bulls, 115-112, Friday night on their home court.

17 hours ago

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after scoring against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Boo...

Arizona Sports

Warriors are most likely opponent for Suns in first round of NBA playoffs

Heading into Saturday's NBA schedule, the Golden State Warriors are the team most likely to be the Suns' first-round opponent in the upcoming NBA playoffs.

17 hours ago

Cameron Payne #15 of the Phoenix Suns score a basket over Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Laker...

Kellan Olson

Shorthanded Phoenix Suns put up great effort in loss to Lakers

The Phoenix Suns' 121-107 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday had no stakes for Phoenix and it was full of them for Los Angeles.

2 days ago

Bismack Biyombo #18 of the Phoenix Suns shoots against Aaron Wiggins #21 of the Oklahoma City Thund...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Bismack Biyombo, Cam Payne ruled out vs. Lakers after sustaining injuries

Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo (right knee) and point guard Cam Payne (lower back) were both ruled out for the rest of Friday's matchup.

2 days ago

Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving (2) celebrates in the second half of an NBA basketball game against ...

Haboob Blog

Kyrie Irving is sitting out a must-win for the Mavericks’ playoff chances

Kyrie Irving, Christian Wood, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber and Josh Green will sit out for the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

2 days ago

Shazam! Phoenix Suns to honor Al McCoy during regular season finale vs. Clippers