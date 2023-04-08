After more than 50 great years of lending his voice to Phoenix Suns fans, broadcaster Al McCoy is set to make his final call later this year.

But before he does, the legendary broadcaster is getting a proper sendoff.

At halftime of the team’s regular season finale against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, the Suns are honoring McCoy for all his contributions over the years.

“The Voice of the Suns” is in his 51st season calling Phoenix games after his career with the team began in 1972. It’s the longest run for a team broadcaster in NBA history.

McCoy is currently the longest tenured play-by-play voice in the NBA with honors that include the Curt Gowdy Media Award (2007), the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame (2009), the Iowa Hall of Pride (2015) and the Suns’ Ring of Honor (2017).

He also coined a couple of unforgettable catchphrases such as “Shazam,” “Ohh brother,” Zing go the Strings” and “Heartbreak Hotel” during his illustrious career.

McCoy will celebrate his 90th birthday on April 26.

McCoy began calling road games remotely in the 2020-21 season, prior to his last year traveling with the team. Fellow broadcaster Jon Bloom began taking over the road schedule last season and has filled in for McCoy over a handful of games this year.

