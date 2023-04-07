Well, so much for that.

The second round of The Masters is done for the day after storms moved in and three pine trees toppled near spectators left of the 17th tee.

well THIS was terrifying pic.twitter.com/qfIm2w4zKW — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) April 7, 2023

Augusta National says no one was injured.

Round 2 is set to resume at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning, though more wind and rain are in the forecast.

Brooks Koepka was among those who finished their round earlier in the afternoon, firing off a 5-under 67. He now sits at 12-under and in sole possession of first.

Not far behind him is Arizona State alum Jon Rahm, who is 2-under through nine holes as he awaits the resumption of play. The former Sun Devil is currently in solo second at 9-under.

Amateur Sam Bennett is stealing the show, however.

Bennett is firmly in third place after posting a pair of 4-under rounds.

The same can’t be said for Rory McIlroy.

Following an opening-round 72, one of the favorites to win the tournament carded a 5-over 77 and is projected to miss the cut.

Tiger Woods is looking to avoid the same fate as McIlroy, sitting 2-over for the tournament and even par through 11 holes in Round 2.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

