ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs put RHP Cole Sulser on IL, recall Luis Frias

Apr 7, 2023, 2:32 PM

This is a 2023 photo of Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Cole Sulser. This image reflects the Ar...

This is a 2023 photo of Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Cole Sulser. This image reflects the Arizona Diamondbacks' active roster as of Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, when this image was taken in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

(AP Photo/Matt York)

Right-handed pitcher Cole Sulser will go on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Thursday as the Arizona Diamondbacks replace him in the bullpen by recalling Luis Frias from Triple-A Reno.

Sulser, who is listed with a strained right shoulder, allowed three earned runs over 4.1 innings pitched in three appearances through Arizona’s 3-4 start.

Those runs earned included two home runs allowed in two games at the Los Angeles Dodgers last Thursday and Saturday.

The 33-year-old Sulser has three walks to four strikeouts.

Frias spent 15 games in the majors for the D-backs last season. The 24-year-old righty allowed 20 earned runs in 17.0 innings pitched.

He posted 14 strikeouts and 17 walks.

Frias had an up-and-down spring, pitching 7.1 innings and allowing five earned runs in that span. He struck out 11 and only walked five batters, but hitters averaged .364 off him.

Arizona is back in action against the Dodgers at 6:40 p.m. Friday for the second game in a four-game series.

