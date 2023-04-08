Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Bismack Biyombo, Cam Payne ruled out vs. Lakers after sustaining injuries

Apr 7, 2023, 8:50 PM | Updated: 10:02 pm

Bismack Biyombo #18 of the Phoenix Suns shoots against Aaron Wiggins #21 of the Oklahoma City Thund...

Bismack Biyombo #18 of the Phoenix Suns shoots against Aaron Wiggins #21 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center on April 02, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo (right knee) and point guard Cam Payne (lower back) were both ruled out for the rest of Friday’s matchup in Los Angeles against the Lakers.

Head coach Monty Williams told azcentral’s Duane Rankin the injuries for Biyombo and Payne were more of contusions as opposed to something more severe, a bit of good news postgame.

In the mid-second quarter, Biyombo was on his back foot defending an attacking Anthony Davis at the basket. When Davis drove into contact for a foul, his knee went into the side of Biyombo’s for a knee-to-knee collision. Biyombo was visibly in pain.

He was helped to the locker room by Deandre Ayton and a Suns personnel member.

Biyombo and Jock Landale have taken different turns over the course of the season as the backup to Ayton, with Biyombo emerging as the consistent choice for the last month ahead of the postseason. He entered Friday’s game averaging 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game in just 14.4 minutes a night.

Payne, starting with Biyombo, took a tough fall in the first half on his lower back but played through the rest of it to finish the second quarter. The backup point guard, however, did not return to begin the second half and then was also ruled out the rest of the night.

Payne has been Chris Paul’s backup all season but recently was competing with fellow backup guard Landry Shamet for that first spot off the bench in place of Paul.

Payne came into the night posting 10.2 points and 4.5 assists per contest.

Phoenix, already locked into the fourth seed, sat Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Paul and Ayton after playing the night before in Phoenix versus the Denver Nuggets.

The Suns lost the game 121-107.

