Devin Booker presents young card-collecting fan with jersey before game at Lakers

Suns guard Devin Booker greeted a young fan of his before Friday night’s game at the Los Angeles Lakers and presented her with a game-worn jersey that he signed as part of their get together.

The fan, who lives in the LA area, is a basketball-card collector who lists Booker as her favorite player.

The Suns’ star also signed some of the Booker cards she has in her collection.

Booker and the fan were introduced last month via FaceTime, thanks to Michael Rubin, the CEO of sportswear company Fanatics, who was perusing a sports card store in the LA area when he came across the fan as she was filing through some of her Booker cards.

Rubin, who was a former partner of the Philadelphia 76ers, had Booker’s cell number and called him on the spot to surprise the young fan.

Booker picked up and they chatted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoenix Suns (@suns)

After the call, Booker asked Rubin for the fan’s address so he could send her a signed jersey.

Instead, he opted to deliver it to her in-person on Friday at Crypto.com Arena.

Follow @AZSports