Warriors are most likely opponent for Suns in first round of NBA playoffs

Apr 8, 2023, 11:42 AM

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after scoring against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Heading into Saturday’s NBA schedule, the Golden State Warriors are the team most likely to be the Suns’ first-round opponent in the upcoming NBA playoffs.

The Warriors, who are idle on Saturday and play their season finale at Portland on Sunday, own a 45.1 percent chance of securing the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, per basketball-reference.com.

The Suns secured the No. 4 seed earlier this week.

Three other teams are still in the running for the fifth seed.

The Los Angeles Clippers, who host Portland on Saturday afternoon before closing the season at the Suns on Sunday, own a 36.5 percent chance of earning the No. 5 spot.

The New Orleans Pelicans, who are idle on Saturday and play their season finale at Minnesota on Sunday, have a 13.3 percent chance of securing the fifth seed.

 

And then there’s the Los Angeles Lakers. They’re off until Sunday when they’ll play their season finale at home against Utah.

The Lakers have just a 5.0 chance of capturing the fifth seed.

