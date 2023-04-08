NBA reportedly investigating Mavericks for ‘roster decisions and game conduct’ after loss to Bulls

The NBA is reportedly investigating the Dallas Mavericks after they lost to the Chicago Bulls, 115-112, Friday night on their home court.

The loss eliminated Dallas from Western Conference play-in contention.

Tim MacMahon, citing NBA spokesman Mike Bass as his source, reported the investigation in a tweet on Saturday.

“The NBA commenced an investigation today into the facts and circumstances surrounding the Dallas Mavericks’ roster decisions and game conduct with respect to last night’s Chicago Bulls-Mavericks game, including the motivations behind those actions,” MacMahon tweeted.

Dallas and Chicago entered the game tied for the 10th-best NBA draft lottery odds. Both teams had two games left to play in the season.

The Mavericks sat All-Star guard Kyrie Irving (right foot injury), shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (left ankle soreness), small forward Josh Green (rest), power forwards/centers Maxi Kleber (right hamstring injury recovery) and Christian Wood (rest) against the Bulls.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass: “The NBA commenced an investigation today into the facts and circumstances surrounding the Dallas Mavericks’ roster decisions and game conduct with respect to last night’s Chicago Bulls-Mavericks game, including the motivations behind those actions.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 8, 2023

All-Star guard Luka Doncic started the game for the Mavericks but played just the first 12-plus minutes before sitting out the rest of the game.

Dallas led 67-54 at halftime but scored just 45 points in the second half.

