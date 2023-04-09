Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA COYOTES

Coyotes beat Ducks behind Clayton Keller’s 2 points

Apr 8, 2023, 5:34 PM | Updated: 5:34 pm

Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller celebrates after his goal against the Anaheim Ducks durin...

Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller celebrates after his goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Associated Press 's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Barrett Hayton scored at four minutes of overtime to give the Arizona Coyotes a 5-4 victory over Anaheim on Saturday, the Ducks’ 10th loss in a row.

Max Jones gave the Ducks their first lead at 4-3 with 1:52 to go in regulation, but Matias Maccelli tied it with 36 seconds left with goalie Ivan Prosvetov off for an extra attacker.

Clayton Keller scored his 37th goal of the season for Arizona. Christian Fischer and Lawson Crouse also connected, with Crouse’s goal coming on the power play. J.J. Moser had two assists, and Prosvetov stopped 25 shots.

Adam Henrique scored twice for Anaheim, and Ryan Strome had a goal and two assists. Anaheim, which entered Saturday tied for last in the NHL with Chicago and Columbus at 56 points, hasn’t won since beating Columbus at home on March 17.

With Anaheim goalie John Gibson sidelined with an illness, Olle Eriksson Ek was recalled Friday from San Diego of the American Hockey League, where he was 2-13-0 with a 4.81 goals-against average. The 23-year-old brother of Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek had been up for eight games earlier this season, but stayed on the bench. He made 33 saves Saturday.

Fischer opened the scoring at 12:12 of the first period, poking a rebound off J.J. Moser’s shot past Eriksson Ek.

Seven seconds after Fischer’s goal, the Coyotes’ Victor Soderstrom was called for tripping and the Ducks cashed in when Henrique scored on a wrist shot from the slot at 14:21. Strome assisted on the power-play goal.

Arizona regained the lead when Crouse was credited with his 24th goal on Soderstrom’s shot 6:33 into the second period, with the Ducks’ Simon Benoit off for holding. Travis Boyd also had an assist.

Keller moved closer to Keith Tkachuk’s Coyotes record of 86 points by scoring at 9:06 of the second, with Nick Schmaltz and Moser assisting. Keller has 84 points with two games to go.

Anaheim made it 3-2 when Strome scored on a cross-ice pass from Derek Grant in front of Prosvetov at 12:01 of the second period. And Henrique scored his 21st on a power play to tie it up at 5:46, six seconds after Crouse was called for hooking. Strome and Trevor Zegras had the assists, with Zegras getting his team-high 39th assist of the season.

SCRATCHED

Ducks: F Scott Harrington (upper body), F Troy Terry (personal), F Brock McGinn (upper body).

Coyotes: F Zack Kassian (upper body), Connor Ingram (goaltender rotation).

NEXT

Ducks: Host Colorado on Sunday night.

Coyotes: Host Seattle on Monday night.

Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller #9 of the Arizona Coyotes follows play during a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings a...

Arizona Sports

Clayton Keller tracker: The chase for the Coyotes’ single-season points record

Clayton Keller is firing on all cylinders as his Arizona Coyotes hit the final stretch of the 2022-23 season.

21 hours ago

Philipp Grubauer #31 of the Seattle Kraken makes a save against the Arizona Coyotes during the seco...

Associated Press

Coyotes fall to Kraken to extend losing streak, Keller adds to point total

Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller picked up an assist in a 4-2 loss against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

2 days ago

Rendering via Arizona Coyotes...

Kevin Zimmerman

Coyotes file $2.3 billion lawsuit against city of Phoenix over arena dispute

The Arizona Coyotes along with their development firm, Bluebird Development, announced a $2.3 billion claim against the city of Phoenix.

4 days ago

Ivan Prosvetov #50 of the Arizona Coyotes makes a save against Yanni Gourde #37 of the Seattle Krak...

Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes get blown out on road by Seattle Kraken

Lawson Crouse scored the lone goal for the Arizona Coyotes in an 8-1 loss to the Kraken in Seattle on Monday night.

6 days ago

Erik Karlsson #65 of the San Jose Sharks skates with the puck with Clayton Keller #9 of the Arizona...

Associated Press

Clayton Keller’s 14-game point streak snapped as Coyotes get blown out by Sharks

Clayton Keller's 14-game point streak came to an end. It's the longest for a player since the franchise moved from Winnipeg to Arizona in 1995-96.

8 days ago

Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller celebrates a goal against the Colorado Avalanche with tea...

Arizona Sports

NHL names Coyotes’ Clayton Keller its Third Star of the Month for March

Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller is the NHL's Third Star of the Month for March, the league announced Saturday.

8 days ago

Coyotes beat Ducks behind Clayton Keller’s 2 points