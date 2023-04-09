Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs RHP Zach Davies removed from win over Dodgers with strained left oblique 

Apr 8, 2023

Starting pitcher Zach Davies #27 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches during the first inning of the...

Starting pitcher Zach Davies #27 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches during the first inning of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field on April 08, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks removed RHP Zach Davies in the top of the fifth inning of the 12-8 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday with a strained left oblique, the team announced.

Davies rifled off a pitch and showed immediate discomfort. He then crouched on the mound before the training staff attended to him.

“It felt a little tight on the pitch previous, but it didn’t grab or give any indication I was at risk,” Davies told reporters postgame.

“The next pitch, I felt it grab. At that point I knew exactly what it was.”

Davies had an up-and-down start after allowing four runs in the first inning. He rebounded with a very quick five-pitch inning in the second, an inning the D-backs added four runs of their own to take the lead.

