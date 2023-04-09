The Arizona Diamondbacks removed RHP Zach Davies in the top of the fifth inning of the 12-8 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday with a strained left oblique, the team announced.

Davies rifled off a pitch and showed immediate discomfort. He then crouched on the mound before the training staff attended to him.

Zach Davies has left tonight's game after suffering an injury from throwing a pitch. pic.twitter.com/4GL0ShrmnK — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) April 9, 2023

“It felt a little tight on the pitch previous, but it didn’t grab or give any indication I was at risk,” Davies told reporters postgame.

“The next pitch, I felt it grab. At that point I knew exactly what it was.”

Davies had an up-and-down start after allowing four runs in the first inning. He rebounded with a very quick five-pitch inning in the second, an inning the D-backs added four runs of their own to take the lead.

Davies followed the four-run first with two scoreless innings. He lost his touch in the fourth frame, allowing a run and three consecutive walks.

The inning ended with bags full of Dodgers, but center fielder Alek Thomas had his pitcher’s back with a sliding grab to end the threat.

Davies was sent back out for the fifth, where he recorded one out before the injury.

If Davies were to miss time, Drey Jameson, Tommy Henry and Brandon Pfaadt are all names that could potentially take over the starting pitching role.