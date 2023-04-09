PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks showcased power, speed and timely hitting in their strongest offensive performance of the young season on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Arizona (5-4) defeated L.A. 12-8 at Chase Field, picking up 17 hits with five multi-hit performers in the lineup.

After the D-backs scored nine runs over their first five games against Los Angeles (5-4) this year, they produced 18 combined runs in wins on Friday and Saturday.

“We definitely have the team that can scrap away runs and and continue to non-stop run, hit, play good defense,” outfielder Alek Thomas said postgame. “We’re not going to give up. I think that’s the mentality of the team. Just keep on going and good things will happen.”

As manager Torey Lovullo pointed out, the scoring came at the perfect times.

Los Angeles set the table with a four-run first inning off starter Zach Davies, to which Arizona responded with a run in the bottom half on a Lourdes Gurriel Jr. double.

Davies got the offense right back up with a 1-2-3 second, and the D-backs took the lead with four runs, all of which came with two outs. Thomas broke his 0-for-16 start to the year with a laced triple to right followed by a Geraldo Perdomo two-run shot off Dodgers starter Noah Syndergaard.

Ketel Marte sent a pitch on the outside corner over the wall in right for another two-run long ball to take a 5-4 lead.

Arizona never relinquished the advantage and took firm control of the win with six runs during innings 5-7, ballooning a 6-5 lead to 12-6 entering the eighth inning.

The top of the order did its job, as hitters 1-3 (Josh Rojas, Marte and Gurriel Jr.) went 9-for-14 with six RBIs. Corbin Carroll burned L.A. with speed, stealing two bags and scoring on two-out singles from second.

Thomas went 4-for-4 to jack his average from .000 to .200, while Perdomo was 2-for-3 with three RBI.

Seven of nine hitters in the lineup brought home a run, and there were only six strikeouts, including two in the eighth inning.

Lovullo expressed confidence in some of his hitters like Thomas and Gurriel Jr. this weekend despite the lack of early results. He also wanted to see better pitch selection and was rewarded with the the D-backs spraying the ball to all fields on Saturday.

“They put up four runs, it was easy for us to get distracted, but we didn’t,” Lovullo said. “We put up a quick point and then Geraldo hit that two-run home run that got us right back in the game.

“That’s what I’ve asked these guys to do. I don’t want to tack on a two-run home run to make it 10-4. I want a home run at the most pivotal point in the inning. I want these guys to practice that and prepare for that. And they’re doing a good job of it.”

The defense also executed throughout, highlighted by Thomas saving the lead in the fourth inning. He completed a diving catch in center on a sinking line drive by Dodgers 1B Freddie Freeman — who went 4-for-5 — with the bases loaded and two outs.

Arizona also turned a pair of highlight double plays, including a diving stop by Perdomo that ended the game.

“We did a lot of a lot of little things really, really well,” Lovullo said. “We continue to have an all-field approach. Just being being very stubborn at the plate and not being predictable. We played good defense. I mean, the last play of the game was fantastic. So these guys were engaged for nine full innings.”

Davies did not always show his best command, walking four and allowing five earned runs in 4.1 frames. His second and third innings helped propel the D-backs ahead, but he walked three in a row to gift the Dodgers a run in the fourth before Thomas’ catch.

The D-backs will not have him for weeks after Saturday, though, as he exited with an out in the fifth inning with a left oblique strain. He dropped to a crouch after delivering a pitch and walked off with a trainer.

“Most likely be down for a little bit, but we wont know until we see some imaging on it and the first couple weeks we’ll see how it progresses,” Davies said postgame.

His impending injured list stint caused Lovullo to host a think tank in his office after the game on what to do next.

Drey Jameson is an option to jump back into the rotation after three relief appearances. Tommy Henry started for Triple-A Reno on Friday and would have five days of rest by Davies’ next scheduled start.

No. 1 pitching prospect Brandon Pfaadt pitched on Saturday for the Aces and provides another choice. Lovullo said there are plenty of strong options.

Arizona eclipsed the .500 mark for the first time this season after a loss-win pattern over the first eight games. It is 4-3 against the Dodgers thus far.

Up next

The D-backs will start Ryne Nelson against Michael Grove in the final contest of this four-game series against the Dodgers on Sunday. The two sides won’t see each other again until August.

