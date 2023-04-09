Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

GOLF

Koepka leads, Woods withdraws as The Masters enters the final stretch

Apr 9, 2023, 10:14 AM | Updated: 10:39 am

Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf tou...

Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Associated Press 's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods ended his streak of completing all 72 holes of every tournament he has played at Augusta National as a professional, after withdrawing Sunday morning due to injury as Brooks Koepka seeks his first victory at The Masters.

The tournament announced about 90 minutes before play began that Woods, who is still hobbled by the effects of the 2021 car accident that nearly cost him his right leg, had withdrawn. He’d limped through practice rounds early in the week and again during the first and second rounds, but the limp had become more pronounced as the weather worsened.

RELATED STORIES

“I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis,” Woods said on Twitter. “Thank you to the fans and to (at) The Masters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!”

The five-time champion finished his second round in cold, driving rain on Saturday to make the cut on the number at 3 over, extending his Masters streak to 23 straight and tying Fred Couples and Gary Player for the longest in history.

Koepka, though, is 18 holes away from winning his fifth major championship and striking a blow for LIV Golf.

The 32-year-old Koepka holds a two-stroke lead over Spain’s Jon Rahm entering the final round of the weather-delayed Masters. Koepka shot 73 for the third round and is a 11 under for the tournament. Rahm also posted a 73 for the round that started on Saturday prior to being suspended because of weather.

The weather has improved with no rain in the forecast.

Woods captured his fifth green jacket in 2019 when he finished one shot ahead of Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele. It was his first major win in 11 years and, at age 43, Woods became the second-oldest player to win the Masters after Jack Nicklaus, who was 46 when he won his sixth green jacket in 1986.

Koepka is seeking his first win at The Masters. Besides the second-place finish to Woods in 2019, he finished seventh in 2020, and 11th in 2017.

Golf

Tiger Woods hits from the fairway on the 15th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Ma...

Associated Press

Rain halts Masters play yet again, making Sunday a long day

Heavy rain that left pools of standing water across Augusta National brought play to a halt at the Masters on Saturday.

1 day ago

Course officials look over fallen trees on the 17th hole during the second round of the 2023 Master...

Arizona Sports

Trees topple at Augusta National as weather mucks up Round 2 of The Masters

The second round of The Masters is done for the day after storms moved in and three pine trees toppled near spectators left of the 17th tee.

2 days ago

Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates on the 18th green after winning The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Co...

Associated Press

Jon Rahm wins Genesis Invitational by 2 strokes, reclaims world No. 1

Jon Rahm returned to No. 1 in the world on Sunday by winning the Genesis Invitational, his fifth win in his last nine starts worldwide.

2 months ago

Scottie Scheffler acknowledges the crowd after his birdie putt on the second hole during the third ...

Associated Press

Scottie Scheffler repeats at Phoenix Open, regains No. 1 ranking

Scottie Scheffler successfully defended his WM Phoenix Open title Sunday at TPC Scottsdale to regain the No. 1 spot in the world.

2 months ago

Rickie Fowler of the United States celebrates a hole-in-one on the seventh hole as Jason Day of Aus...

Tom Kuebel

Rickie Fowler sinks hole-in-one at WM Phoenix Open on No. 7

Rickie Fowler became the first golfer to drill a hole in one at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open, only it did not happen on the famous 16th hole.

2 months ago

Jon Rahm wants to hear it from the crowd after his birdie on the 16th hole after his birdie during ...

Associated Press

ASU golf alum Jon Rahm tied for 2nd after 3rd round of WM Phoenix Open

Scottie Scheffler held onto the lead Saturday at the WM Phoenix Open in a bid to successfully defend his title and regain the No. 1 spot in the world.

2 months ago

Koepka leads, Woods withdraws as The Masters enters the final stretch