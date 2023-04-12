Close
NBA releases Suns-Clippers playoff schedule through Game 4

Apr 12, 2023, 12:20 PM | Updated: 12:22 pm

The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers will play in the first round of the playoffs as the 4-5 matchup with Game 1 set for Sunday.

The NBA has released times and TV information for the first four games of a potential seven-game series. Dates for all seven games were also set on Wednesday.

The time for the series-opener at Footprint Center is 5 p.m. MST Sunday, and tickets for the first two games went on sale on sale Monday at noon.

The first two games can be viewed on TNT and Bally Sports Arizona, with radio coverage coming on Arizona Sports 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Arizona Sports will carry the entire Suns playoff run.

Clippers-Suns NBA Playoffs schedule

Game 1

Sunday, April 16 (Footprint Center)

Time: 5 p.m. MST

TV: TNT, Bally Sports Arizona

Game 2

Tuesday, April 18 (Footprint Center)

Time: 7 p.m. MST

TV: TNT, Bally Sports Arizona

Game 3

Thursday, April 20 (Crypto.com Arena)

Time: 7:30 p.m. MST

TV: NBA TV, Bally Sports Arizona

Game 4

Saturday, April 22 (Crypto.com Arena)

Time: 12:30 p.m. MST

TV: TNT, Bally Sports Arizona

Game 5*

Tuesday, April 25 (Footprint Center)

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

Game 6*

Thursday, April 27 (Crypto.com Arena)

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

Game 7*

Saturday, April 29 (Footprint Center)

Time: TBD

TV: TNT

*Game is if-necessary

