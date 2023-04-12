Close
Suns-Clippers Game 1 set for Sunday 5 p.m. at Footprint Center

Apr 11, 2023, 8:30 PM | Updated: 10:37 pm

The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers will play in the first round of the playoffs as the 4-5 matchup with Game 1 set for Sunday.

The time at Footprint Center is 5 p.m., and tickets for the first two games went on sale on sale Monday at noon. The game can be viewed on TNT and Bally Sports Arizona, with radio coverage coming on Arizona Sports 98.7.

With the play-in tournament still underway, the league has not announced the dates for the remaining games of the series.

Los Angeles clinched the No. 5 seed with a win over the Suns on Sunday, 119-114, although Phoenix rested most of its starting lineup.

Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton all sat with the No. 4 seed locked in, while the Clippers played their starting lineup.

Had L.A. lost, Phoenix would have faced the Golden State Warriors, while the Clippers would have matched up with the No. 3 seed Sacramento Kings.

The Clippers and Suns split their season series 2-2 this year. Phoenix defeated L.A. in six games back in 2021 en route to the NBA Finals.

With the wins for the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks in Tuesday’s play-in action, six of the eight matchups are set, with two more still to be determined.

The No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets await the rest of the play-in tournament, which wraps up on Friday.

Here is the schedule for Game 1s around the league:

