The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers will play in the first round of the playoffs as the 4-5 matchup with Game 1 set for next Sunday.

The time at Footprint Center is to be determined, and tickets for the first two games will go on sale Monday at noon.

Los Angeles clinched the No. 5 seed with a win over the Suns on Sunday, 119-114, although Phoenix rested most of its starting lineup.

Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton all sat with the No. 4 seed locked in, while the Clippers played their starting lineup.

Had L.A. lost, Phoenix would have faced the Golden State Warriors, while the Clippers would have matched up with the No. 3 seed Sacramento Kings.

The Clippers and Suns split their season series 2-2 this year. Phoenix defeated L.A. in six games back in 2021 en route to the NBA Finals.

Only one matchup is set for Sunday, as the play-in tournament will determine the other three games.

The Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks also play on Sunday.

Here is the schedule for Game 1s around the league:

#NBAPlayoffs First Round, Game 1 dates. More information will be provided as it is finalized. pic.twitter.com/sBcjzZVLKq — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 9, 2023

Here are the play-in tournament dates:

The NBA’s play-in matchups are set now: pic.twitter.com/LJnxHytOMK — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 9, 2023

