Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George will begin the first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns sidelined with a knee injury.

That part isn’t surprising, but according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, George is making “tangible progress.”

That report doesn’t rule George out completely to appear later on in the series that begins Sunday in Phoenix.

George, however, has a ways to go after spraining his knee on March 21. The injury initially put a reevaluation timeline at two or three weeks, but George on Saturday had just begun exercising, according to ESPN. He had kept his leg immobilized and now must begin getting back into game shape.

The team did not put a new timeline or update on a potential return for George over the weekend.

George has averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 56 games played for the 44-38 Clippers, who secured the No. 5 seed to square off against the Suns in the first round.

Los Angeles pushed for the seed behind the efforts of Kawhi Leonard, who in 52 games played is averaging 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists this season.

The Clippers went 6-3 down the stretch after George’s injury.

