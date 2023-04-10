Close
Coyotes’ Clayton Keller named as Bill Masterton Trophy finalist

Apr 10, 2023, 10:02 AM | Updated: 10:38 am

Clayton Keller #9 of the Arizona Coyotes skates against the Seattle Kraken during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena on April 06, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller was named a finalist for the Bill Masterton Trophy on Monday, the Arizona chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association announced.

The award is handed out each year to an NHL player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.”

Keller has turned it on this season after suffering a fractured femur just over a year ago, recording career highs in goals (37), assists (48) and points (85) through 80 games played in 2022-23. He paces all Coyotes in those categories.

He was also named the NHL’s First Star of the Week on March 13 following a 4-5-9 stretch and was the league’s Third Star of the entire Month.

The forward is just one point off of Keith Tkachuk’s 86 points in 1996-97 for the most by a Coyote in a single season since moving to Arizona. His goal production is the third-most in a single season since heading to the Valley in 1996.

Keller has two chances to surpass Tkachuk’s mark, beginning Monday night against the Seattle Kraken.

He’ll get one more crack at Coyotes history this upcoming Thursday in a season finale against the Vancouver Canucks.

A full look at the 32 finalists for each NHL team:

– Anaheim: Jakob Silverberg
– Arizona: Clayton Keller
– Boston: Nick Foligno
– Buffalo: Craig Anderson
– Calgary: Mikael Backlund
– Carolina: Jordan Martinook
– Chicago: Alex Stalock
– Colorado: Andrew Cogliano
– Columbus: Booner Jenner
– Dallas: Jamie Benn
– Detroit: Robby Fabbri
– Edmonton: Derek Ryan
– Florida: Patric Hornqvist
– Los Angeles: Pheonix Copley
– Minnesota: Mason Shaw
– Montreal: Alex Belzile
– Nashville: Cody Glass
– New Jersey: Dougie Hamilton
– New York (Islanders): Zach Parise
– New York (Rangers): Jimmy Vesey
– Ottawa: Derick Brassard
– Philadelphia: Nick Seeler
– Pittsburgh: Kris Letang
– San Jose: Nikolai Knyzhov
– Seattle: Brandon Tanev
– St. Louis: Sammy Blais
– Tampa Bay: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
– Toronto: Mark Giordano
– Vancouver: Brock Boser
– Vegas: Phil Kessel
– Washington: John Carlson
– Winnipeg: Sam Gagner

The Coyotes are back in action Monday night against the Kraken at Mullett Arena. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. on ESPN 620 AM and 98.7 FM HD-2.

