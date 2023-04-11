Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

State Farm Stadium to host CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2023

Apr 11, 2023, 9:10 AM | Updated: 9:18 am

State Farm Stadium is shown prior to the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

MIAMI (AP) — The CONCACAF Gold Cup will be played for the first time in Cincinnati, St. Louis and San Diego.

Fifteen sites will be used for the 16-nation tournament played from June 16 to July 16, the Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Association Football said Monday.

The home of the Arizona Cardinals, State Farm Stadium, is among the hosts. It has done so before in 2009, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021.

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, another first-time site, was announced last October as site of the final. Other new sites are Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium, St. Louis’ Citypark Stadium and San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium.

Sites include AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina; Solider Field in Chicago; DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona; Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey; NRG Stadium and Shell Energy Stadium in Houston; Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas; Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California; and BMO Field in Toronto.

“The host cities and venues we have selected all have strong track records of hosting elite football, and world class events,” said Victor Montagliani, who is the CONCACAF president and FIFA vice president. “I want to thank each and every one of them for their commitment to Concacaf, to our Gold Cup, and to our sport.

“This is a tremendous time for football in the region with Nations Leagues, men’s and women’s Gold Cups, and other exciting national team and club competitions taking place over the next three years as we head towards the FIFA World Cup 2026.”

The United States is defending champion and Qatar is included as an invited guest. Other nations are Canada, Costa Rica, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua and Panama. Three additional teams will be determined by preliminary round games in June.

The draw of four four-team groups is Friday.

The match schedule will be released following the draw.

