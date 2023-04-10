The Arizona Cardinals signed former Minnesota Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd to a one-year contract on Monday, the team announced.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Boyd heads to the desert after appearing in 17 games with the Vikings. He recorded 13 tackles and a forced fumble, serving primarily as a special teamer. The CB saw 403 snaps (82% of available reps) on that side of the football compared to 37 on defense (3%).

Boyd entered the league as a seventh-round pick (217th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Texas.

During the course of his four-year stint win Minnesota (58 games played), Boyd recorded 95 tackles, three of which were for losses, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

He now joins a cornerbacks room that features Marco Wilson, Antonio Hamilton, Christian Matthew and Rashad Fenton. The team also signed Nate Hairston to a futures contract this past January.

Wilson is currently slotted as the team’s No. 1 option alongside Hamilton following the departure of Byron Murphy Jr., who signed with the Vikings this offseason on a two-year deal worth a reported $22 million.

Wilson’s 777 snaps led the team last year with Murphy’s 593 behind him. Hamilton (418), Jace Whittaker (281), Matthew (235) and Trayvon Mullen (124) were the other names in the mix.

Change within the position group could still be on the horizon, with the 2023 NFL Draft right around the corner and a good portion of the offseason still needing to play out.

