Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals sign former Vikings CB Kris Boyd to 1-year deal

Apr 10, 2023, 1:11 PM | Updated: 1:47 pm

Minnesota Vikings' Kris Boyd recovers a fumbled punt by Jalen Reagor during the second half of an N...

Minnesota Vikings' Kris Boyd recovers a fumbled punt by Jalen Reagor during the second half of an NFL wild card football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals signed former Minnesota Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd to a one-year contract on Monday, the team announced.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Boyd heads to the desert after appearing in 17 games with the Vikings. He recorded 13 tackles and a forced fumble, serving primarily as a special teamer. The CB saw 403 snaps (82% of available reps) on that side of the football compared to 37 on defense (3%).

Boyd entered the league as a seventh-round pick (217th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Texas.

RELATED STORIES

During the course of his four-year stint win Minnesota (58 games played), Boyd recorded 95 tackles, three of which were for losses, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

He now joins a cornerbacks room that features Marco Wilson, Antonio Hamilton, Christian Matthew and Rashad Fenton. The team also signed Nate Hairston to a futures contract this past January.

Wilson is currently slotted as the team’s No. 1 option alongside Hamilton following the departure of Byron Murphy Jr., who signed with the Vikings this offseason on a two-year deal worth a reported $22 million.

Wilson’s 777 snaps led the team last year with Murphy’s 593 behind him. Hamilton (418), Jace Whittaker (281), Matthew (235) and Trayvon Mullen (124) were the other names in the mix.

Change within the position group could still be on the horizon, with the 2023 NFL Draft right around the corner and a good portion of the offseason still needing to play out.

Arizona Cardinals

Monti Ossenfort, new general manager of the Arizona Cardinals NFL football team, answers a questio...

Arizona Sports

Report: ‘At least 6 teams’ have spoken to Cardinals about trading for No. 3

The Arizona Cardinals have discussed the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft with "at least six teams," reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

14 hours ago

Jon Rahm of Spain is awarded the Green Jacket by 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler of the Uni...

Wills Rice

Jon Rahm calls out Cardinals’ Zach Ertz during Masters championship speech

While he was giving his acceptance speech for winning the Masters, Jon Rahm took time out of his moment in history to call out Zach Ertz.

2 days ago

Arizona Cardinals Gm Monti Ossenfort (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)...

Tyler Drake

Mocking potential trade scenarios for Cardinals’ No. 3 draft pick

A look at some of the potential trades the Cardinals could make when it comes down to trading out of the third overall pick in the NFL Draft.

4 days ago

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold throws during practice at the NFL football team's training ca...

Austin Scott

The recent history of trade-downs from the No. 3 NFL Draft pick

Since 2010, the No. 3 pick has been traded down three times, with the team trading it getting a haul of picks. Here is what they looked like.

4 days ago

General manager Monti Ossenfort of the Arizona Cardinals speaks to the media during the NFL Combine...

Tyler Drake

2023 NFL Mock Draft Tracker: What will the Cardinals do with 3rd pick?

A look at the players being mocked to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

4 days ago

Zach Pascal #3 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after catching a touchdown in the third quarter of...

Tyler Drake

Zach Pascal the 1st Arizona Cardinals player to pick No. 0

Some of the newest Arizona Cardinals have decided on which numbers they'll be donning when they take the field later this year.

4 days ago

Cardinals sign former Vikings CB Kris Boyd to 1-year deal