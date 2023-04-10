Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

The Ain’t No Fang Podcast: D-backs offense kicks into high gear

Apr 10, 2023, 4:04 PM

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks high-fives teammate Josh Rojas #10 after Marte hit a two-run home run during the second inning of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field on April 08, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

We didn’t see that coming!

The Arizona Diamondbacks offense has kicked into high gear after a tough 10-game stretch to start the season with 43 runs over the last six contests against the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Josh Rojas and Geraldo Perdomo led the way in a three-game winning streak against the Dodgers over the weekend. Rojas has been asked to lead off against righties and has risen to the occasion, hitting .435 against them. Perdomo has four extra base hits and is the only player on the team with four walks despite playing only seven of the first 10 games.

Pitch selection appeared to be an issue for this team in the first week of the year, and they’re dead last in MLB when it comes to getting walked. They’ve registered 18 walks in 10 games played.

However, the D-backs are the most entertaining team in baseball when they have runners on base.

They lead the league in stolen bases (17 so far). They’ve bunted for base hits. They’ve turned singles into doubles. They’ve stolen home. This team is fast!

That speed is going to be pivotal. The Diamondbacks have only eight home runs through 10 games. They don’t fit the profile of a team that will hit the ball over the wall a ton in 2023. They’ll need to play small ball quite a bit and cause chaos on the base paths.

This offense is clicking at a good time, as highlighted in this week’s episode of “The Ain’t No Fang Podcast.”

In just a few weeks the schedule will lighten tremendously, creating a great opportunity for the Snakes to bank some wins early in the year!

