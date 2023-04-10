Win tickets to see Foo Fighters

Contests
Win Phoenix Suns Playoff Tickets
We are giving you the chance to win tickets to every Suns home Playoff game! Just register and listen for your name in the 7 am, 12 pm & 5 pm hours for your chance to qualify for Suns Playoff tickets, each qualifier will receive a Phoenix Suns gift bag. It's the Hottest Ticket in Sports!
1 day ago
Burns & Gambo live at Gila River Casino
Join Burns & Gambo at Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass this Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. They will be launching the $2 Million Dollar Runnin' with the Suns promotion in style. You can win huge cash prizes in our easy-to-play Prop Card Challenge, including up to $1,000,000 cash.
1 day ago
Red Hot Chili Peppers with The Strokes
Red Hot Chili Peppers are bringing their 2023 Tour to State Farm Stadium on May 14 with very special guests The Strokes and Thundercat. You can win a pair of tickets now by registering!
7 days ago
Four Peaks Four Point Play
Enter to win monthly prizes, including a table for four at your local Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers with food and beverage covered, plus four jerseys and swag for the table!
6 days ago
Sonic Slugger 2023
Enter for your chance to win baseball prizes throughout the season and one grand prize winner will win a $500 Sonic gift card!
5 days ago
Win tickets to see Guns N’ Roses Live at Chase Field
Rock and roll legends Guns N' Roses are heading to Chase Field on Oct. 11! Register now for your chance to win a pair before they go on sale!
6 days ago