Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Former Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury to join USC’s coaching staff, reports say

Apr 10, 2023, 6:50 PM | Updated: 7:25 pm

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on prior to the game against the New Engl...

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on prior to the game against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is reportedly headed back to college, taking a position with USC.

Kingsbury will work with the Trojans’ quarterbacks, including potential top pick Caleb Williams, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported on Monday.

His job as a senior offensive analyst will include game-planning, watching film with USC head coach Lincoln Riley and attending quarterbacks meetings, according to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman.

The Cardinals fired Kingsbury on Jan. 9 after four seasons at the helm, replacing him with ex-Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

RELATED STORIES

Kingsbury was hired to be USC’s offensive coordinator after the 2018 season, but he took the Cardinals head coaching job one month later after Arizona fired Steve Wilks.

Kingsbury previously spent six seasons as Texas Tech’s head coach, working with quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield. He was fired following the 2018 season after going 5-7.

Riley is in his second year with the program after coming over from Oklahoma. He was Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s head coach with the Sooners from 2016-18, calling the plays when Murray won the 2018 Heisman.

Kingsbury and Riley competed as opposing head coaches in the Big 12 from 2017-18.

The Trojans went 11-3 last season with a Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane.

Talks between the two sides have gone on for months, and he will join the staff in the near future, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Kingsbury went 28-37-1 (.432) in Arizona, going 4-13 in an injured-riddled 2022 campaign.

Before Kingsbury was fired, he was under contract with Arizona through the 2027 season. His original deal, which included a 2023 team option, was extended in March 2022.

Kingsbury interviewed in Houston to become the Texans’ offensive coordinator earlier this offseason, KPRC’s Aaron Wilson and ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported at the time.

Arizona Cardinals

Quentin Johnston #1 of the TCU Horned Frogs runs after catching a pass during the second quarter in...

Tyler Drake

Report: Cardinals bringing in TCU WR Quentin Johnston for top-30 visit

The Arizona Cardinals are hosting TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston for a top-30 visit on Tuesday, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

22 hours ago

Minnesota Vikings' Kris Boyd recovers a fumbled punt by Jalen Reagor during the second half of an N...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals sign former Vikings CB Kris Boyd to 1-year deal

The Arizona Cardinals signed former Minnesota Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd to a one-year contract on Monday, the team announced.

22 hours ago

Monti Ossenfort, new general manager of the Arizona Cardinals NFL football team, answers a questio...

Arizona Sports

Report: ‘At least 6 teams’ have spoken to Cardinals about trading for No. 3

The Arizona Cardinals have discussed the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft with "at least six teams," reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

22 hours ago

Jon Rahm of Spain is awarded the Green Jacket by 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler of the Uni...

Wills Rice

Jon Rahm calls out Cardinals’ Zach Ertz during Masters championship speech

While he was giving his acceptance speech for winning the Masters, Jon Rahm took time out of his moment in history to call out Zach Ertz.

2 days ago

Arizona Cardinals Gm Monti Ossenfort (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)...

Tyler Drake

Mocking potential trade scenarios for Cardinals’ No. 3 draft pick

A look at some of the potential trades the Cardinals could make when it comes down to trading out of the third overall pick in the NFL Draft.

22 hours ago

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold throws during practice at the NFL football team's training ca...

Austin Scott

The recent history of trade-downs from the No. 3 NFL Draft pick

Since 2010, the No. 3 pick has been traded down three times, with the team trading it getting a haul of picks. Here is what they looked like.

4 days ago

Former Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury to join USC’s coaching staff, reports say