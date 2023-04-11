Close
D-backs’ Corbin Carroll excited to see Kevin Durant in his jersey: ‘That’s pretty cool’

Apr 10, 2023, 11:14 PM | Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 7:11 am

Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns attends the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field on April 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

BY


Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Corbin Carroll could not help but take a look.

Sitting in the front row behind the netting next to the D-backs’ dugout on Monday was Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, rocking a black Carroll jersey.

“Someone said it in the third inning, so I gave it a peek,” Carroll told reporters after a 3-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

“That’s pretty cool. … 7-year-old Corbin going and watching him, so for him to be there watching, that’s pretty cool.”

Carroll did not start for the first time this year but entered in the ninth inning as a defensive sub.

When Carroll was 6 years old in 2007, his hometown Seattle SuperSonics drafted Durant with the No. 2 overall pick. The phenom earned the 2007-08 Rookie of the Year.

Durant’s time in Seattle was short-lived, as the Sonics became the Oklahoma City Thunder after his rookie campaign. Durant has since built a Hall of Fame career and joined the Suns at the trade deadline in February.

He watched the game with some of his Suns teammates, including noted Jake McCarthy fan Cam Payne.

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo greeted the group after learning they were watching during the seventh inning.

“It looks like KD is turning into a big Corbin Carroll fan,” Lovullo said postgame. “I don’t think there’s anything cooler than that, you have one of the greatest basketball players of all time putting on your jersey. That never gets old, I’m sure.”

The Suns are preparing for the playoffs with Game 1 of the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday at Footprint Center.

Phoenix is 8-0 when Durant plays, and now the D-backs are 1-0 with him in the building.

