Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX MERCURY

Mercury C Brittney Griner to share experience of Russian prison in memoir

Apr 11, 2023, 10:00 AM

WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage during a hearing at the Kh...

WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage during a hearing at the Khimki Court in the town of Khimki outside Moscow on July 15, 2022. (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Saying she is ready to share the “unfathomable” experience of being arrested and incarcerated in Russia, basketball star Brittney Griner is working on a memoir that is scheduled for spring 2024.

Griner was arrested last year at the airport in Moscow on drug-related charges and detained for nearly 10 months, much of that time in prison. Her plight unfolded at the same time Russia invaded Ukraine and further heightened tensions between Russia and the U.S., ending only after she was freed in exchange for the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

A WNBA All-Star with the Phoenix Mercury, Griner had flown to Moscow in February 2022 to rejoin UMMC Ekaterinburg, a Russian women’s team she has played for in the off-season since 2014.

“That day (in February) was the beginning of an unfathomable period in my life which only now am I ready to share,” Griner said in a statement released Tuesday by Alfred A. Knopf.

RELATED STORIES

“The primary reason I traveled back to Russia for work that day was because I wanted to make my wife, family, and teammates proud. After an incredibly challenging 10 months in detainment, I am grateful to have been rescued and to be home. Readers will hear my story and understand why I’m so thankful for the outpouring of support from people across the world.”

Griner added that she also hoped her book would raise awareness of other Americans detained overseas, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, arrested in Russia last month and accused of espionage; businessman Kai Li, serving a 10-year sentence in China on charges of revealing state secrets to the FBI; and Paul Whelan, a corporate security executive imprisoned in Russia on spying charges. Around the time Griner was released, Whelan criticized the U.S. government for not doing enough to help him.

Russia has been a popular playing destination for top WNBA athletes in the offseason, with some earning salaries over $1 million — nearly quadruple what they can make as a base WNBA salary. Despite pleading guilty to possessing canisters with cannabis oil, a result of what she said was hasty packing, Griner still faced trial under Russian law.

Griner’s memoir is currently untitled and will eventually be published in a young adult edition. Financial terms were not disclosed.

In Tuesday’s press statement, Knopf said that the book would be “intimate and moving” and that Griner would disclose “in vivid detail her harrowing experience of her wrongful detainment (as classified by the State Department) and the difficulty of navigating the byzantine Russian legal system in a language she did not speak.”

“Griner also describes her stark and surreal time living in a foreign prison and the terrifying aspects of day-to-day life in a women’s penal colony,” the announcement reads. “At the heart of the book, Griner highlights the personal turmoil she experienced during the near ten-month ordeal and the resilience that carried her through to the day of her return to the United States last December.”

Griner, 32, is a 6-foot-9 two-time Olympic gold medalist, three-time All-American at Baylor University, a prominent advocate for pay equity for women athletes and the first openly gay athlete to reach an endorsement deal with Nike. She is the author of one previous book, “In My Skin: My Life On and Off the Basketball Court,” published in 2014.

In February, she re-signed with the Mercury and will play in its upcoming season, which runs from May through September.

Phoenix Mercury

Destiny Harden #3 of the Miami Hurricanes reacts with Ja'Leah Williams #12 of the Miami Hurricanes ...

Alex Weiner

Mercury select forwards Destiny Harden, Kadi Sissoko in WNBA Draft

The Phoenix Mercury entered the 2023 WNBA Draft on Monday with two selections in the third round and added two forwards.

1 day ago

Basketballs sit in a rack during practice for the WNBA All-Star basketball game in Chicago, Saturda...

Associated Press

WNBA adding limited charter flights, working with Mercury on Griner travel plans

The WNBA is adding charter flights for the entire playoffs and back-to-back regular season games this year, the league announced Monday.

1 day ago

General view of action as Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks moves the ball up court during th...

Arizona Sports

Suns, Mercury officially hire Pistons executive Josh Bartelstein as CEO

The Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury are hiring Detroit Pistons executive Josh Bartelstein as the team's new CEO.

1 day ago

Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey embraces Brittney Griner (42) as Griner leaves the game late in the se...

Associated Press

Brittney Griner and former coach Mulkey mum since Russia prisoner swap

LSU coach Kim Mulkey has not spoken to Brittney Griner since the former Baylor star was freed from a Russian prison.

11 days ago

Destiny Slocum #24 of the Las Vegas Aces looks to pass around Bria Hartley #14 of the Phoenix Mercu...

Wills Rice

Mercury add guards Slocum, Sutton to training camp contracts

The Phoenix Mercury announced Thursday the team has signed guards Destiny Slocum and Sug Sutton to training camp contracts.

1 month ago

Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury during Game Three of the 2021 WNBA semifinals at Desert ...

Arizona Sports

ESPN to televise Brittney Griner’s 1st games back on court with Mercury

Brittney Griner's return to basketball for the Phoenix Mercury will be aired on national TV, the team announced on Wednesday. 

1 month ago

Mercury C Brittney Griner to share experience of Russian prison in memoir