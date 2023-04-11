Devin Booker’s shoes always carry significance beyond the material design.

The release of the Phoenix Suns star’s first Converse shoe is set for Wednesday, but Booker unboxed his latest personalized casual shoes a day prior.

“It goes with everything I wear,” Booker said of the neutral-toned classic Chuck 70s in a release video. “I’m just always comfortable with it. You can really do anything with this. You can paint it, you can bleach it. That’s the goal with everything I do: clean, classic and timeless.”

But there’s a nod to Booker’s adopted state. On the rubber of the heel lies an Arizona license plate to represent Booker’s first classic car he owned.

“The license plate on the back, paying homage to my first classic car that I got. Great nod, my first Converse, my first car,” Booker said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Converse (@converse)

Booker regularly wears Chucks walking into basketball arenas, and now he’ll get to show off his own design.

“The silhouette of the Chuck is my favorite part about it. Took the toe-cap off, embroider-stitched the logo,” he said of tweaks the shoe has compared to the classic Chuck.

According to Converse, the canvas of the shoe is undyed, adding to the minimalist look — and explaining why the shoe’s designer is cool if the buyer bleaches it.

Prospective buyers can try to nab a pair for $95 starting at 7 a.m. MST on Wednesday.