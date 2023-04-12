Close
Pressure is on Phoenix Suns to make up for last year, deliver this postseason

Apr 11, 2023

Chris Paul #3 talks with Head coach Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns during the first half agains...

Chris Paul #3 talks with Head coach Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on April 06, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Pressure kills in the NBA playoffs.

Teams with foundational cracks will suffer. Those hiding weaknesses will be exposed. Teams with poor leadership will quickly yield to their superiors.

The Western Conference is wide open. The best teams have gaudy winning percentages. The underdogs have pedigree and star power. It feels like a referendum on the credibility of the NBA’s regular season, a bloated exercise fast becoming one of the biggest farces in professional sports.

But the NBA playoffs are hardcore. There is extreme pressure on the top-seeded Denver Nuggets, where Nikola Jokic must validate his MVP trophies. There is significant stress on Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics, runners-up from a year ago. There will be a hotter spotlight on the Philadelphia 76ers’ star Joel Embiid, likely the incoming MVP. And all eyes are on Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant, who can erase most of the recent weirdness with a spectacular playoff run.

There is also a great deal of pressure in Phoenix, where Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Monty Williams all carry playoff albatrosses of varying weight.

