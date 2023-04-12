Coyotes to play preseason games in Australia this September

The Arizona Coyotes will be a part of the 2023 NHL Global Series in Melbourne, with Australia hosting them and the Los Angeles Kings for two preseason games.

The matchups set for Sept. 23 and 24 will be the first NHL games in the southern hemisphere.

“We are delighted to bring the excitement and passion of the National Hockey League to the dynamic city of Melbourne and the great sports fans of Australia with the 2023 Global Series games,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a release. “The Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings are two of our League’s rising young teams and among our most innovative and adventurous franchises.

“We look forward to their two games at Rod Laver Arena and know this history-making visit will thrill our many avid fans in Australia and cause so many more throughout the sports-loving nation to be captivated by our great game.”

This will be the third time the Coyotes have played in another continent. In 2010, they had one preseason game in Latvia and two regular season games in Czechia.

“The Arizona Coyotes are honored to represent the National Hockey League at the NHL Global Series in Melbourne,” Coyotes president and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez said in a release. “This is a tremendous opportunity for the Coyotes and Kings to introduce our great game to the incredibly passionate sports fans of Melbourne.

“The Coyotes are committed to growing our game and we look forward to interacting with all the tremendous people, partners, and fans-in-waiting in Australia.”

