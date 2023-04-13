Got a couple of superstars? That’ll help drive an NBA squad’s jersey sales.

The Phoenix Suns in the second half of the 2022-23 season are benefitting from the February trade of Kevin Durant. They have the fourth-best-selling merchandise in the league on NBAStore.com.

The Suns indeed have reaped the rewards of having stars in Durant and Devin Booker.

The trade for Durant gave Phoenix a major boost in sales. The team was ranked No. 9 in sales in the first half of the year despite Booker ranking eighth in individual jersey sales.

Durant (sixth) and Booker (seventh) make the top-10 in top-selling NBA jerseys for the second half of the season.

Ahead of Durant, in order from No. 1 in individual sales, is LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic.

From a team perspective, only the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics sit ahead of Phoenix for the top-selling merchandise.

Those teams each have their own star duos, though the jersey sales might not be who you expect: James (No. 1) and Anthony Davis (outside top-15) for the Lakers; Curry (No. 2) and Jordan Poole (No. 15) for the Warriors; and Tatum (No. 3) and Jaylen Brown (No. 14) on the Celtics.