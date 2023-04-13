Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Suns jerseys sales are hot thanks to Durant, Booker

Apr 12, 2023, 7:27 PM

Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant, jersey...

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots over Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Got a couple of superstars? That’ll help drive an NBA squad’s jersey sales.

The Phoenix Suns in the second half of the 2022-23 season are benefitting from the February trade of Kevin Durant. They have the fourth-best-selling merchandise in the league on NBAStore.com.

The Suns indeed have reaped the rewards of having stars in Durant and Devin Booker.

The trade for Durant gave Phoenix a major boost in sales. The team was ranked No. 9 in sales in the first half of the year despite Booker ranking eighth in individual jersey sales.

Durant (sixth) and Booker (seventh) make the top-10 in top-selling NBA jerseys for the second half of the season.

Ahead of Durant, in order from No. 1 in individual sales, is LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic.

From a team perspective, only the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics sit ahead of Phoenix for the top-selling merchandise.

Those teams each have their own star duos, though the jersey sales might not be who you expect: James (No. 1) and Anthony Davis (outside top-15) for the Lakers; Curry (No. 2) and Jordan Poole (No. 15) for the Warriors; and Tatum (No. 3) and Jaylen Brown (No. 14) on the Celtics.

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball during the second half of the NBA game agains...

