ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs skipper Torey Lovullo ejected vs. Brewers and the mics are hot

Apr 12, 2023, 2:15 PM | Updated: 3:28 pm

Arizona Diamondbacks, Torey Lovullo ejection...

Manager Torey Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks argues with home plate umpire Gabe Morales #47 after being thrown out for arguing balls and strikes during the third inning of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field on April 12, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo got his money’s worth after earning an ejection in the top of the third inning Wednesday.

With D-backs pitcher Drey Jameson making his first start of the season in a 7-3 win and facing the Milwaukee Brewers’ Mike Brosseau, Lovullo spoke up after his pitcher threw a ball to lead off the at-bat.

Jameson tossed a strike to make it a 1-1 count as Lovullo continued haranguing home plate umpire Gabe Morales.

“I heard you, I heard you, I got you Torey. I heard you,” Morales said as the Arizona manager continued to yell from the dugout.

But Lovullo kept talking. And then he got ejected before he made sure to get his point across — in case Morales actually did not hear him.

“I’m tired of it,” Lovullo said with the microphone picking it up, adding some advice to Morales of “don’t mess up,” though in a slightly different variation.

The Diamondbacks led the Brewers 1-0 in the top of the third frame at the time of Lovullo’s ejection. His fire must’ve worked, because Arizona got two runners on to begin the bottom of the frame before Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s three-run shot.

Jameson went 4.0 innings, allowing no earned runs and three hits with four strikeouts.

