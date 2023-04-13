Phoenix Mercury single-game tickets went on sale Thursday, and the team began hyping fans for the 2023 campaign by dropping a Brittney Griner-voiced video.

The WNBA squad welcomes back the All-Star center after she missed the 2022 season while imprisoned and in Russian custody on drug charges. The United States labeled it as a wrongful detention.

Griner and her wife, Cherelle Griner, are featured narrators in the video promoting the team’s “Valley Together” campaign.

The front of these jerseys might say Mercury.

"The Valley is about sticking together when times are tough, staying together to reach the mountaintop and being back together after too long apart,"

“The Valley is about sticking together when times are tough, staying together to reach the mountaintop and being back together after too long apart,” Cherelle says.

“And together means all of us,” Brittney follows, “no matter where you’re from, how you look or who you love.”

Griner, an eight-time All-Star, averaged 20.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game in her last season played.

She returns to a team that has retained its core which also includes future Hall of Famer Diana Taurasi and All-Star point guard Skylar Diggins-Smith.

The Mercury tip their season on the road at the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday, May 19 before a Sunday, May 21 home opener against the Chicago Sky.

Mercury single-game tickets are now on sale on the team’s website.

Lower-level tickets for the home opener at Footprint Center are nearing a sellout, the team said in a release.

