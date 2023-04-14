Close
Brandon Boston is KD: Clippers scout team uses replica Suns jerseys

Apr 13, 2023, 7:35 PM

The Los Angeles Clippers don’t tip off against the Phoenix Suns until Sunday and have gone all out with all that time to prepare.

They have brought the entire Suns roster, in the form of a clothing rack, inside the practice facility.

The Clippers weren’t able to get the Suns players to participate, so they went with the next best option: Recreate their jerseys in order to dress their own players in them.

They are at least purple.

Clippers head coach Ty Lue is all in, saying that Brandon Boston Jr. will be dressing up as Kevin Durant in practice, according to The Athletic’s Law Murray.

They are both long, scoring wings who have played in a McDonald’s All-American Game, so they are practically two peas in a pod.

This season, Durant averaged 29.7 points and 36 minutes per game.  Boston Jr. is on his tail, averaging 6.5 points and 11.3 minutes per game.

Boston has played 22 games with the Clippers, ahead of Durant’s eight with the Suns.

With the first-round series tipping off on Sunday, the Clippers have a few more days to play against the Clothing Rack Suns before they play the real thing.

