The Arizona Cardinals recently worked out quarterback Jeff Driskel, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. It’s a signal that the team is still mulling the makeup of its quarterback room.

Yates adds that former Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jackson Barton was hosted by Arizona on a free-agent visit this week. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said Barton will sign with the Cardinals, pending a physical.

Barton has eight appearances, mostly as a special teamer, in the past two seasons. He was a seventh-round pick by Las Vegas in 2019.

As for Driskel, the Cardinals could still make moves to improve the position group. Three quarterbacks are currently rostered: rehabbing starter Kyler Murray, veteran Colt McCoy and third-stringer David Blough.

Murray is expected to miss at least the start of the season, if not a large chunk of it, while recovering from an ACL tear. McCoy could miss some portion of the offseason with an unnamed injury as well.

Driskel has appeared in 22 games and 11 starts since entering the NFL as a sixth-round pick in 2016.

The 29-year-old Louisiana Tech product has played for the Cincinnati Bengals (2018), Detroit Lions (2019), Denver Broncos (2020) and Houston Texans (2022).

He completed 59.2% of his career 365 passes for 2,228 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Follow @AZSports