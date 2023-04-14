Close
Arizona Cardinals add offensive lineman Jackson Barton from Raiders

Apr 14, 2023, 1:22 PM

Offensive tackle Jackson Barton #78 and quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders walk off the field after the team's 29-23 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals have officially added another offensive lineman to their ranks in tackle Jackson Barton.

ESPN’s Field Yates said that former Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jackson Barton was hosted by Arizona on a free-agent visit earlier this week.

Barton, drafted in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Utah, signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals, the team said in a release.

He played eight games over the last two seasons with the Raiders. Before that, he spent time on the active roster with the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs.

He was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts and placed on the practice squad.

In college, Barton played in 53 games with 29 starts at tackle.

Barton joins an offensive line unit that consists of Kelvin Beachum, Will Hernandez, D.J. Humphries, Josh Jones, Marquis Hayes, Lecitus Smith, Hayden Howerton, Julien Davenport, Lachavious Simmons, Badara Taraore, Dennis Daley, Hjalte Froholdt and Elijah Wilkinson.

