ASU’s Duke Brennan, Malcolm Flaggs reportedly enter transfer portal

Duke Brennan, a key reserve for the Arizona State University men’s basketball team last season, has decided to enter the transfer portal, according to The Portal Report on Twitter.

A freshman in 2022-23, Brennan averaged 8.6 minutes in 35 appearances for the Sun Devils last season.

Arizona State (D1) players Malcolm Flaggs and Duke Brennan have entered the transfer portal, they told @ThePortalReport. pic.twitter.com/ORNyjAckZz — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) April 14, 2023

The Portal Report also tweeted ASU reserve guard Malcolm Flaggs, who did not play last season, is also entering the transfer portal. Flaggs and Brennan were teammates at Hillcrest Prep in Gilbert.

Brennan was anticipated to see significantly more floor time in 2023-24 after all of ASU’s starters were potentially not going to be with the squad.

Devan Cambridge and DJ Horne are in the portal. Frankie Collins and Warren Washington entered the draft but can return if they withdraw before the May 31 deadline. Desmond Cambridge Jr. exhausted his eligibility.

Reserve guard Jamiya Neal had entered the transfer portal but has withdrawn and is expected to return.

