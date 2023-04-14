Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

ASU’s Duke Brennan, Malcolm Flaggs reportedly enter transfer portal

Apr 14, 2023, 2:55 PM | Updated: 6:00 pm

Washington State forward Mouhamed Gueye (35) grabs a rebound over Arizona State forward Duke Brenna...

Washington State forward Mouhamed Gueye (35) grabs a rebound over Arizona State forward Duke Brennan (24) as Arizona State guard Frankie Collins, right, watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Tempe, Ariz., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Duke Brennan, a key reserve for the Arizona State University men’s basketball team last season, has decided to enter the transfer portal, according to The Portal Report on Twitter.

A freshman in 2022-23, Brennan averaged 8.6 minutes in 35 appearances for the Sun Devils last season.

The Portal Report also tweeted ASU reserve guard Malcolm Flaggs, who did not play last season, is also entering the transfer portal. Flaggs and Brennan were teammates at Hillcrest Prep in Gilbert.

RELATED STORIES

Brennan was anticipated to see significantly more floor time in 2023-24 after all of ASU’s starters were potentially not going to be with the squad.

Devan Cambridge and DJ Horne are in the portal. Frankie Collins and Warren Washington entered the draft but can return if they withdraw before the May 31 deadline. Desmond Cambridge Jr. exhausted his eligibility.

Reserve guard Jamiya Neal had entered the transfer portal but has withdrawn and is expected to return.

Arizona State Basketball

Devan Cambridge #35 of the Arizona State Sun Devils shoots the ball against Nick Davidson #11 of th...

Arizona Sports

Devan Cambridge entering transfer portal after previously committing to ASU return

Arizona State forward Devan Cambridge announced on Instagram on Thursday that he will enter the transfer portal after one season in Tempe.

9 days ago

Arizona State forward Warren Washington (22) gets off a shot over Southern California forward Vince...

Wills Rice

Sun Devils big man Warren Washington declares for 2023 NBA Draft

ASU's Warren Washington announced on Instagram he is declaring for the NBA Draft while maintaining his final year of eligibility in college.

9 days ago

Kamari Lands #22 of the Louisville Cardinals looks on during their game against the Duke Blue Devil...

Arizona Sports

ASU hoops nabs F Kamari Lands, a Louisville transfer

Louisville Cardinals transfer Kamari Lands committed to the Arizona State men's basketball team on Tuesday.

11 days ago

(Screenshot)...

Jake Anderson

One Shining Moment features ASU’s Frankie Collins, sad Arizona fan

While the games may not have gone the way they might have hoped, the Wildcats and Sun Devils got some love in this year's One Shining Moment.

12 days ago

Adama Sanogo #21 of the Connecticut Huskies celebrates with teammates after defeating the San Diego...

Associated Press

UConn crowned NCAA Tournament champions with win over San Diego State

UConn topped off an impressive March Madness run on Monday night to bring home its fifth national title with a 76-59 win over San Diego State.

12 days ago

Head coach Bobby Hurley and Jamiya Neal #5 of the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at UCL...

Arizona Sports

Jamiya Neal withdrawing from transfer portal, returning to ASU

Jamiya Neal has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal and is returning to Arizona State, he announced Monday on Twitter.

12 days ago

ASU’s Duke Brennan, Malcolm Flaggs reportedly enter transfer portal