Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Madison Bumgarner allows 5 runs in 4th inning as D-backs fall to Marlins

Apr 14, 2023, 6:50 PM | Updated: 7:17 pm

Madison Bumgarner Arizona Diamondbacks...

Madison Bumgarner #40 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws a pitch during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on April 14, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MIAMI (AP) — Trevor Rogers allowed one run in six-plus innings and the Miami Marlins beat Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 on Friday night.

Garrett Cooper and Bryan De La Cruz had three hits each for the Marlins, who won their third straight.

After being unable to complete five innings in his first two starts of the season, Rogers (1-2) limited the Diamondbacks to five hits. He struck out seven and walked one in a game that was over in 2 hours, 11 minutes and drew an announced crowd of just 10,961.

“I knew where my stuff was in my first start of the beginning of the year and the stuff wasn’t just going my way,” Rogers said. “I put my work in and trusted the process. Really glad where my stuff was (Friday) and really happy with the production.”

Cooper’s RBI single capped a five-run fourth against Bumgarner (0-2), the Arizona starter, whose ERA rose to 7.90. Opponents are now batting .321 against him.

The left-hander kept Miami scoreless until Jacob Stallings’ two-out RBI single. Garrett Hampson then followed with a run scoring double and Jon Berti’s two-RBI double made it 4-0.

“There’s just a confidence among this group,” Stallings said. “It’s been fun. We’ve had a tough schedule to open the season and we’re holding our own for sure.”

Bumgarner rebounded from the difficult fourth and pitched a perfect fifth. Arizona manager Torrey Lovullo pulled Bumgarner after 82 pitches in his longest outing of the season.

“I just felt he had done his job at that point,” Lovullo said. “There was a little bit of wear and tear on his body in that fourth inning.”

Rogers allowed consecutive singles against Evan Longoria and Corbin Carroll to start the seventh and was relieved by Huascar Brazoban. Gabriel Moreno’s RBI fielder’s choice off Brazoban scored Longoria from third.

Dylan Floro pitched a perfect eighth and A.J. Puck followed with a scoreless ninth to complete the six-hitter.

“I don’t want to kill ‘em,” Schumaker said of using Floro and Puk in the non-save role. “But when there are games to be won, you win them.”

The Marlins are 2-0 in their throwback teal uniforms this season.

EXTRA EFFORT

Jean Segura extended the Marlins’ fourth by running out a grounder that could have resulted in a double play to end the inning. Diamondbacks third baseman Longoria forced De La Cruz at third for the second out but Segura beat Longoria’s throw to first.

LONGER THIS TIME

In his previous Miami outing last May, Bumgarner was ejected after the first inning when he exchanged words with first base umpire Dan Bellino during a glove inspection. Bellino, who later apologized for tossing Bumgarner, is not working the current series.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks LHP Joe Mantiply (left arm fatigue) continues to increase his pitch count in rehab outings at Double-A Amarillo. Further evaluation on Mantiply’s possible return will be made after his next appearance Saturday.

UP NEXT

RHP Ryne Nelson (1-0, 4.91) will start the second game of the series for the Diamondbacks on Saturday while the Marlins will go with LHP Braxton Garrett (0-0, 4.70).

First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Lourdes Gurriel Jr #12 of the Arizona Diamondbacks rounds the bases after hitting a three run home ...

Arizona Sports

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads Diamondbacks to 2nd series win in a row

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had a day on Wednesday as the Arizona Diamondbacks (8-5) took down the Milwaukee Brewers.

3 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks, Torey Lovullo ejection...

Arizona Sports

D-backs skipper Torey Lovullo ejected vs. Brewers and the mics are hot

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo got his money's worth after earning an ejection in the top of the third inning Wednesday.

3 days ago

Carlos Vargas, Arizona Diamondbacks...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks option Carlos Vargas, pull Scott McGough off paternity list

Reliever Carlos Vargas was optioned to Triple-A on Tuesday as the Arizona Diamondbacks activated Scott McGough off the paternity list.

3 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks fans, concessions, beer sales...

Associated Press

MLB teams extend beer sales after pitch clock shortens games

Thanks to the pitch clock, the action is moving faster at MLB games. It also means a little less time for fans to enjoy an adult beverage.

3 days ago

Merrill Kelly #29 of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers a first inning pitch against the Milwaukee B...

Jake Anderson

Merrill Kelly takes no-hitter into 7th inning before Brewers blow out Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly flirted with history for two-thirds of Tuesday night's 7-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

3 days ago

Scott McGough, Arizona Diamondbacks...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks move Scott McGough to paternity list, activate Jose Ruiz

The Arizona Diamondbacks activated right-hander Jose Ruiz on Tuesday and placed reliever Scott McGough on the paternity list.

4 days ago

Madison Bumgarner allows 5 runs in 4th inning as D-backs fall to Marlins